4 New Cruise Lines That Will Soon Be Launching

The past few years have seen several new cruise lines launch including the adults only Virgin Voyages, Atlas, and Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Over the next few years, there will be even more new cruise lines that will make their debut.



Here is a look at the new cruise lines that you’ll soon be able to take a cruise on.

Explora Journeys

Explora Journeys is a new luxury cruise line from MSC Group. They currently have six cruise ships on order with the first one debuting in July with a 15 night cruise to the Norwegian fjords and Arctic Circle.

Sponsored Links



Their cruise ships will offer 461 ocean-front suites, penthouses and residences designed to be ‘Homes at Sea’ for the guests and will all with sweeping ocean views, and a private terrace. There will be a choice of 11 distinct culinary experiences across six restaurants, plus in-suite dining, 12 indoor and outdoor bars and lounges, Chef`s Kitchen, four swimming pools, extensive outdoor decks with private cabanas, wellness facilities, and refined entertainment.

The 64,000 gross ton ships will carry up to 922 guests. The cruise line’s goal is to redefine the ocean experience for a new generation of discerning travelers. View Prices on Cruises on Explora Journeys

Four Seasons

Debuting in late 2025, Four Seasons is the most recently announced new cruise line and is promising the ultimate luxury at sea. No expense is being spared when building their first yacht with each suite costing $4.2 million to build.

The first Four Seasons Yacht will offer nearly 50 percent more living space per guest than currently available, offering ultimate privacy, flexibility and spaciousness in an all-suite nautical residential setting.

Each yacht will have 95 spacious accommodations and feature an extensive network of joining suite combinations creating adaptable, villa-like residences. Each suite will offer floor-to-ceiling windows providing unobstructed natural light and access to expansive terrace decks.

The ships will also offer guests a full-service spa, salon, and wellness programming – from fitness to health, and nutrition. The classic canoe-shaped aft will be home to an expansive pool deck, allowing for moments of leisure and relaxation. This area will also transform into an outdoor movie theatre or space for an array of private events.

Ocean Residences

If you’re looking into living on a ship full time, there are a few cruise lines promising to do just that. Ocean Residences’ first 84,800 gross ton cruise ship will be a discerning community of owners that share a passion for adventure, travel, discovery, and philanthropy.

Superyacht Njord is scheduled to be completed in 2025 and will have just 117 residences. The ship will undertake scientific and oceanographic research everywhere she travels.

Njord is promising to be home-from-home living and one of the most exclusive clubs in the world.

Sponsored Links



Two to six bedroom residences start at $8.5 million and are from 1,500 to 9,000 sq. ft. in size.

The ship will have a helicopter with onboard hangar, four superyacht limo tenders, two dive and fishing boats, two submarines, a fully equipped dive center, and 10 zodiacs.

Storylines

Storylines is another cruise line that is aiming to offer a cruise ship that you can live on part time or full time. They recently signed an agreement with the Brodosplit shipyard to build their first ship, MV Narrative, after many years of looking at older ships to remodel.

Storylines is promising to be the first luxury residential community at sea with condos ranging from $875,000 to $8 million. It will have 547 residences on board and will be the world’s first environmentally sustainable residence at sea.

You will also be able to purchase 25% fractional shares that will allow you to stay on the ship for three months a year.

However, several industry experts have questioned whether the ship will ever be built. The shipyard declared for provisional bankruptcy last year after they were unable to fully withdraw two loans from a Russian bank. The banks were impacted from sanctions that were put into place after Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Lastly, there is one more cruise line that I will mention.

Blue World Voyages has on their website that their maiden voyage will take place in the spring of 2023. However, they have not yet announced a ship nor have they started selling reservations for any cruises.

Sponsored Links



For several years they have announced plans to launch soon. Cruise Fever reached out to Blue World Voyages and asked about their maiden voyage. Two weeks later, we still have not heard back.

It’s probably safe to assume that this cruise line that was going to be geared towards active travelers will most likely never set sail.