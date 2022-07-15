Cruise News Princess Cruises Princess Cruises Adds Kids Cruise for Free in 2023

Princess Cruises Adds Kids Cruise for Free in 2023

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsPrincess Cruises
Princess Cruises is offering kids sail for free for the next month for a variety of cruises that will set sail in 2023.

The first of its kind offer from Princess Cruises can also be paired with discounts of up to 25%, making cruise vacations in the new year even more affordable.

These limited time offers are available on a wide variety of 2023 cruises to the Caribbean, Mexico, the Mediterranean, California Coast, Alaska and Canada/New England.  This offer includes the following:

“Kids Sail Free” offer is available for all third and fourth guests and bookable through August 15, 2022.

“Kids Sail Free” runs from July 15, 2022 to August 15, 2022, and is available to residents 21 years of age and older of the United States & D.C., Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Bermuda. “Kids Sail Free” offer excludes taxes, fees, and port expenses (“TFPE”) and deposit.

First or second guest in stateroom will be responsible for all TFPE associated with free guest, as well as any other charges or expenses for such guest, and shall be responsible for their own prevailing cruise rates. Offer applies only to the third or fourth guests booked in the same stateroom as the first and second guests.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Princess Cruises Princess Cruises Adds Kids Cruise for Free in 2023
Previous articleCouple Sails 1,000th Night on Carnival Cruise Ships

