CDC Ends COVID Program for Cruise Ships

The Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) has ended their COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships that cruise lines were abiding by.



The program has been in effect since February and classified the vaccination rates of cruise ships that sailed from U.S. ports. It also colored coded each cruise ship based on any COVID-19 cases from crew members or passengers that were on board.

While the program was 100% voluntary, all major cruise lines elected to opt into the program. It replaced the CDC’s previous Conditional Sail Order that expired in January.

Cruise lines that opted into the program were required to follow all recommendations and guidance as a condition of their participation in the program (they were not be able to pick and choose which recommendations they follow).

While the program is no longer in effect, the CDC will continue to work with cruise lines to provide a safer and healthier environment for passengers, crew and communities going forward.