CDC Ends COVID Program for Cruise Ships

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
The Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) has ended their COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships that cruise lines were abiding by.

The program has been in effect since February and classified the vaccination rates of cruise ships that sailed from U.S. ports. It also colored coded each cruise ship based on any COVID-19 cases from crew members or passengers that were on board.

While the program was 100% voluntary, all major cruise lines elected to opt into the program.  It replaced the CDC’s previous Conditional Sail Order that expired in January.

Cruise lines that opted into the program were required to follow all recommendations and guidance as a condition of their participation in the program (they were not be able to pick and choose which recommendations they follow).

While the program is no longer in effect, the CDC will continue to work with cruise lines to provide a safer and healthier environment for passengers, crew and communities going forward.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Previous articlePrincess Cruises Adds Kids Cruise for Free in 2023
Next articleRoyal Caribbean Group Buys Luxury Expedition Ship Crystal Endeavor

Cruise News

Another Cruise Line Dropping Pre-Cruise Testing Requirement

Ben Souza -
Another cruise line has dropped their pre-cruise testing requirement and will no longer require guests to provide a negative COVID-19 test before embarking on...
Cruise News

Royal Caribbean Group Buys Luxury Expedition Ship Crystal Endeavor

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean Group has purchased Crystal Endeavor, a luxury expedition cruise ship that entered service with Crystal Cruises in 2021. The expedition cruise ship will...
Cruise News

Regent Celebrates Construction Milestone on New Luxury Cruise Ship

Ben Souza -
Regent Seven Seas Cruises, one of the finest luxury cruise lines in the world, celebrated a construction milestone on their new cruise ship that...
