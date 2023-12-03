Sponsored Links
Princess Cruises Adding Their Largest Casino Ever on Next New Ship

Princess Cruises Adding Their Largest Casino Ever on Next New Ship

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Princess Cruises
Princess Cruises will debut their largest casino yet when their next new cruise ship, Sun Princess, debuts in early 2024.

casino on Sun princess

Sun Princess will be the largest cruise ship in the Princess fleet when the vessel sails its maiden voyage in February 2024. Since it will be the largest ship in their fleet, it will also have the cruise line’s largest casino.

The Princess Casino on Sun Princess will have 50% more space than the casinos found on Royal class ships and will also feature 30% more machines. It will be located on deck 8, right off the social hub of the ship, the Piazza.

The casino will feature high ceilings and a spacious floor plan to make it a more comfortable gaming experience. There will even be several gaming positions infused into the Piazza.

The Princess Casino will feature over 200 of the newest and most popular slot machines, as well as live table games with progressive jackpots.

It will also have the first-of-its-kind “Buffalo Zone” at sea, bringing these popular games by Aristocrat to the newest “Love Boat.”

The casino will have:

  • Nearly 9,000 square feet of gaming space
  • 227 slot machines
  • 13 live tables
  • Linked blackjack and poker table progressives
  • High-limit slot area

“Casino lovers, high rollers or simply those wanting to try a hand during their vacation will be stunned by the new Princess Casino onboard Sun Princess,” said John Padgett, President of Princess Cruises. “Princess has embraced the casino experience and is proud to offer such exciting gaming surrounded by absolutely world-class dining and entertainment.”

Sun Princess is the first of two new ships for Princess Cruises. At over 175,000 gross tons, they will be the largest in the cruise line’s fleet.

Sun Princess will sail her maiden voyage in February 2024 and spend a full season in the Mediterranean. The ship will reposition to Port Everglades in the fall and offer a winter season of cruises to the Caribbean.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
