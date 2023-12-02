Carnival Cruise Line Rolling Out Changes to Debarkation and to WiFi Pricing

Carnival Cruise Line is rolling out two changes that affect debarkation and WiFi pricing on their 25 cruise ships in service.

The biggest change that Carnival Cruise Line is making is the way that they distribute luggage tags on the last day of the cruise. Carnival is rolling out a new debarkation system called Digital Debark that will make this process easier for guests.

For cruisers who are not using the self assist program (walk off on your own with your luggage), they will be able to open up the Carnival HUP App and select a debarkation time and the number of bag tags that they need.

Room stewards will deliver luggage tags right to their cabin. This differs from the current option where you pick up the tags at guest services or other areas of the ship.

Guests, on the last morning of the cruise, will wait until they receive a message on the HUB App telling them that it’s their turn to debark from the ship.

Digital Debark is currently being piloted on four cruise ships: Carnival Spirit, Carnival Conquest, Carnival Dream, and Carnival Elation. It will roll out to more cruise ships over the next few weeks.

This change will not affect Diamond and Platinum guests, guests staying in a suite, or those who have purchased Faster to the Fun.

The second change is that internet prices are going up on Carnival cruise ships. Starting on December 8, 2023, the cost of all three of Carnival’s WiFi plans are all going up by $3 per day.

The new prices for WiFi will be as follows. This is per day if purchased for the entire cruise.

Social – $18 per day, $15.30 if purchased prior to the cruise

Value – $23.00 per day, $19.55 if purchased prior to the cruise

Premium – $25.00 per day, $21.25 if purchased prior to the cruise

The Social package must be purchased for the entire cruise. However, you can purchase 24 hour passes for the Value and Premium packages. The new 24 hour pricing has yet to be announced.

Carnival’s Social package only allows access to social media sites like Facebook, X, Instagram etc. The Value package offers web browsing and access to email with the Premium package offering the fastest speeds on the ship.

For guests who have an upcoming cruise booked on Carnival, they can pre-purchase their WiFi package at the current rates if they pay by December 7, 2023.

This is the third time that Carnival Cruise Line has raised the price of WiFi since October 2022.