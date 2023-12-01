Viking’s Largest Ocean Cruise Ship Touches Water for the First Time

Viking’s largest and next new ocean cruise ship, Viking Vela, touched water for the first time this week when the vessel was floated out at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy.

For the first time, a Viking ocean ship will be over 50,000 gross tons in size. Viking Vela will be the 10th ocean ship in Viking’s fleet and will come in at 54,300 gross tons. The ship will have 34 more cabins than the rest of Viking’s fleet and carry 998 guests in 499 staterooms.

Viking Vela will debut in December 2024 sailing her inaugural season in Europe and the Mediterranean.

Viking Vela will be slightly larger than the rest of the fleet to accommodate the cruise line moving to cleaner fuels such as hydrogen. Up until now, all of Viking’s ships have been just under 48,000 gross tons in size.

“Together with Fincantieri, we have built the world’s most elegant ocean vessels, and it is always a proud day when our newest ship meets water for the first time,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “Our small, elegant ocean ships are ranked #1 by both Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. We are different than other lines because of all that we do, but Viking also stands apart for all that we do not do. No children. No casinos. No nickel and diming. We look forward to welcoming the Viking Vela to our award-winning fleet next year and introducing even more curious travelers to the Viking way of exploration.”

Now that Viking Vela has been floated out, the cruise ship moves to the next stage of construction where the interior of the vessel is completed.

Viking has another seven ocean cruise ships either on order or options for them. By the end of 2028, the cruise line expects to have 17 ocean ships in their fleet.

Viking’s ocean ships, year in and year out, have won awards for Best Ocean Cruise Line ever since they debuted in 2015. They have expanded rapidly due to the enormous popularity of the cruise product that they offer.