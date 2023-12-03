Princess Cruises Making Two Changes Onboard Their Cruise Ships

Princess Cruises, one of nine cruise lines owned by Carnival Corporation, is making two changes onboard their cruise ships.



The first change from Princess Cruises is regarding their “360: An Extraordinary Experience” dinner that is available on Discovery Princess and Enchanted Princess. When this first opened, it was only available to guests staying in suites, and it was complimentary for them.

A few months ago, Princess opened this dinner up to everyone on the ship, but at a cost of $149 per person for those who were not staying in a suite.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Now, this incredible experience is no longer complimentary for suite guests. However, those who booked a suite prior to December 1, 2023, will still receive a complimentary invitation.

Sponsored Links



The second change being made by Princess Cruises is that they are rebranding their Future Cruise Desks to the Go Princess Future Cruise & Loyalty Desks.

The cruise line said that guests will be able to book their next Princess cruise as well as interact with crew members regarding their Captain’s Circle Loyalty perks, saving them time and money.

The Go Princess Future Cruise & Loyalty Desks are currently being rolled out across the fleet.