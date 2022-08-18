Princess Cruises Adding New Upgrade Bidding Program

Princess Cruises will soon allow you bid on a cabin upgrade in a new Princess Upgrade program that will launch on September 6, 2022.



Princess Upgrade is a bid-based system that allows you the opportunity to score a cabin upgrade to an oceanview, balcony, deluxe balcony, mini-suite, and or a full suite.

Upgrades will be available initially on the following five North America-based cruise ships: Caribbean Princess, Discovery Princess, Enchanted Princess, Regal Princess and Ruby Princess. The cruise line plans to roll out the upgrade program out to all of their cruise ships by the end of October.

“Upgrading is a popular request from our guests and we’re pleased to deliver a process that lets them improve their stateroom category by making an offer that fits their budget and lifestyle,” said Princess President John Padgett.

The Princess Upgrade process is simple—once the cruise is within the Final Payment period and full payment has been received, guests will receive an invitation to take part in the program and submit a bid – they can bid on any stateroom category that is above the one they are currently booked in. Guests can change or cancel their bid any time before it is accepted.

If for any reason Princess guests miss the Princess Upgrade invitation e-mail, there will be a link on princess.com so they can initiate the process without going through the e-mail.