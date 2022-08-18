Cruise News Princess Cruises Princess Cruises Adding New Upgrade Bidding Program

Princess Cruises Adding New Upgrade Bidding Program

By Ben Souza
Cruise NewsPrincess Cruises
Princess Cruises will soon allow you bid on a cabin upgrade in a new Princess Upgrade program that will launch on September 6, 2022.

Princess Upgrade is a bid-based system that allows you the opportunity to score a cabin upgrade to an oceanview, balcony, deluxe balcony, mini-suite, and or a full suite.

Upgrades will be available initially on the following five North America-based cruise ships: Caribbean Princess, Discovery Princess, Enchanted Princess, Regal Princess and Ruby Princess. The cruise line plans to roll out the upgrade program out to all of their cruise ships by the end of October.

“Upgrading is a popular request from our guests and we’re pleased to deliver a process that lets them improve their stateroom category by making an offer that fits their budget and lifestyle,” said Princess President John Padgett.

The Princess Upgrade process is simple—once the cruise is within the Final Payment period and full payment has been received, guests will receive an invitation to take part in the program and submit a bid – they can bid on any stateroom category that is above the one they are currently booked in. Guests can change or cancel their bid any time before it is accepted.

If for any reason Princess guests miss the Princess Upgrade invitation e-mail, there will be a link on princess.com so they can initiate the process without going through the e-mail.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise Line Eliminates Testing But Keeps Vaccine Requirement

Ben Souza -
Windstar Cruises is the latest cruise line to eliminate pre-cruise COVID-19 testing starting next month. The cruise line also announced that they will be...

