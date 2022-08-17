Carnival Cruise Line Bringing Back Fan Favorites on New Ship

Carnival Cruise Line is bringing back some fan favorites on their new cruise ship that will debut later this year in Miami, Carnival Celebration.



Just like sister ship Mardi Gras, some of the best areas for R&R on Carnival Celebration will include the Cloud 9 Spa (Decks 5 and 6), the perfect place to step away from the day’s excitement and be pampered to truly transition into a vacation state of mind.



Offerings include traditional spa services like massages, facials, stone therapy, body wraps and acupuncture; as well as a hydrotherapy pool, steam rooms, and a post-treatment relaxation room for guests to lounge, enjoy herbal tea and relish in the sensation of vacation.

The Serenity Adult-Only Retreat (Deck 18) allows guests to escape to a 21+ space as they flip the switch on vacation mode. Grab a drink at the bar or take a dip in the pool – either way, guests will have everything they need to find peace and tranquility, with just the right amount of warm sea breeze, sunshine and two bubbling hot tubs.



And of course, it wouldn’t be a Carnival cruise ship without a variety of pool areas with sweeping views throughout the ship’s zones, including the patio pool in Summer Landing, the tides pool in Lido and the Havana pool exclusive to guests booked in Havana staterooms and suites.

Located on the ship’s highest deck, Loft 19 is a new retreat-style experience that was introduced on Mardi Gras. Combining fun and indulgence, Loft 19 is a secluded retreat modeled after the world’s finest resorts and offers a new type of onboard luxury. Ideal for soaking up the sun with some of the most breathtaking views, Loft 19 includes full bar service, an infinity whirlpool, surrounding sun loungers and private spacious cabanas, available for rent by day or voyage.

Elevating the cruising experience, the private cabanas include extra indulgences like Loft 19 attendants to help with guests’ needs, plush robes, lunch delivery, chilled towels and fresh fruit. Guests staying in Carnival Excel-level suites can enjoy complimentary access to Loft 19 and receive priority cabana reservations.

“While every Carnival ship has places to relax, we took all of the fan favorites from across our fleet and brought them to Carnival Celebration to make her the ultimate space to unwind and enjoy your vacation,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “From our popular Cloud 9 Spa and adult-only areas to the new spaces designed just for relaxing, there will be nothing like feeling pampered while enjoying endless ocean views and vibes on Carnival Celebration.”

Carnival Celebration is scheduled to debut in November and sail from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami. The launch of this new cruise ship will coincide with Carnival Cruise Line’s 50th anniversary.

The cruise ship will depart from a renovated Terminal F at PortMiami.