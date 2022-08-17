Holland America Line Is the Latest Cruise Line to End Vaccine Mandate

Holland America Line is the latest cruise line to end a vaccine mandate for cruises on their ships the company announced this week.



For most cruises up to 15 nights long, unvaccinated guests will be able to sail on a Holland America Line cruise ship starting on September 6, 2022. They will need to bring a negative COVID-19 test that was taken within three days of the cruise.

Also, vaccinated passengers will no longer be required to bring a negative COVID-19 test on embarkation day as long as the cruise is 15 nights or less. The new protocols do not apply to itineraries for countries where local regulations may vary, including Canada, Australia and Greece.

“Our guests have been excited to return to cruising, and these changes will make it easier for more guests to explore the world in a safe and enjoyable environment,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “The new, simplified protocols recognize the evolving nature of COVID-19 while still ensuring we protect the health of our guests, team members and the communities we visit.”

Sponsored Links



For cruises that are 16 nights and longer (plus full Panama Canal transit, trans-ocean and designated remote voyages, ages 5 and older), guests will be required to be vaccinated and bring a negative COVID-19 test to board the ship.

Guests on longer voyages will be provided additional information about protocols based on ports visited. Guests can continue to submit documents electronically ahead of embarkation for a simple and faster check-in process.