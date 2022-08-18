Cruise News Cruise Line Eliminates Testing But Keeps Vaccine Requirement

Cruise Line Eliminates Testing But Keeps Vaccine Requirement

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Windstar Cruises is the latest cruise line to eliminate pre-cruise COVID-19 testing starting next month.  The cruise line also announced that they will be keeping their vaccine requirement for sailings on their ships.

Windstar Cruises will no longer require a pre-cruise COVID-19 test for embarking guests (unless required by one of the countries on their current scheduled itineraries). These changes will go into effect for cruises departing on or after September 6, 2022.

The exception to this new testing procedure is that Windstar Cruises must follow the local rules and regulations of all the countries it visits and currently Canada, Greece, Australia and New Zealand (subject to change) still require COVID-19 pre-testing prior to boarding any cruise ship in their respective waters.

“Safety and wellness are our first concern, and these new procedures will simplify the process of sailing with us on a fully vaccinated ship,” said Chris Prelog, President of Windstar Cruises.

Windstar Cruises’ Beyond Ordinary Care health and safety program is now as follows:

  • All guests must be vaccinated and provide evidence of vaccination status prior to embarkation. All Windstar crew are fully vaccinated and nearly all crew have received booster shots.
  • Pre-cruise testing is no longer required in most countries
  • The updated guidelines are subject to the local regulations of applicable homeports and destinations (presently that includes Canada, Greece, Australia and New Zealand on Windstar itineraries)

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
