Cruise Line Eliminates Testing But Keeps Vaccine Requirement

Windstar Cruises is the latest cruise line to eliminate pre-cruise COVID-19 testing starting next month. The cruise line also announced that they will be keeping their vaccine requirement for sailings on their ships.



Windstar Cruises will no longer require a pre-cruise COVID-19 test for embarking guests (unless required by one of the countries on their current scheduled itineraries). These changes will go into effect for cruises departing on or after September 6, 2022.

The exception to this new testing procedure is that Windstar Cruises must follow the local rules and regulations of all the countries it visits and currently Canada, Greece, Australia and New Zealand (subject to change) still require COVID-19 pre-testing prior to boarding any cruise ship in their respective waters.

“Safety and wellness are our first concern, and these new procedures will simplify the process of sailing with us on a fully vaccinated ship,” said Chris Prelog, President of Windstar Cruises.

Windstar Cruises’ Beyond Ordinary Care health and safety program is now as follows: