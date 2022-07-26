Princess Alters a Few Itineraries on Cruises to Alaska

Princess Cruises has altered a few itineraries on cruises to Alaska that visit Skagway. The reason for the change is due to the decision by White Pass to close the forward berth at the Railroad Dock, the primary location where it’s Royal Class ships dock when stopping in Skagway.

Princess Cruises issued the following statement regarding changes to a handful of cruises:

“The health and safety of our guests and crew are always our top priority and we appreciate and support this decision.

As a result, the July 26 call of Majestic Princess will instead call on Icy Strait Point, but Crown Princess will continue with its scheduled call in Skagway Tuesday, as it docks at a different Skagway pier.

This development also will affect the July 27 call of Royal Princess, the July 28 visit of Discovery Princess and the July 30 visit of Grand Princess., the specifics of which are still being coordinated.

Princess will continue to work with officials from Skagway and the White Pass Rail Road to determine when scheduled calls can return.”