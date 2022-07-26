Cruise News Princess Cruises Princess Alters a Few Itineraries on Cruises to Alaska

Princess Alters a Few Itineraries on Cruises to Alaska

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsPrincess Cruises
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Princess Cruises has altered a few itineraries on cruises to Alaska that visit Skagway.  The reason for the change is due to the decision by White Pass to close the forward berth at the Railroad Dock, the primary location where it’s Royal Class ships dock when stopping in Skagway.

Princess Cruises issued the following statement regarding changes to a handful of cruises:

“The health and safety of our guests and crew are always our top priority and we appreciate and support this decision.

As a result, the July 26 call of Majestic Princess will instead call on Icy Strait Point, but Crown Princess will continue with its scheduled call in Skagway Tuesday, as it docks at a different Skagway pier.

Sponsored Links

This development also will affect the July 27 call of Royal Princess, the July 28 visit of Discovery Princess and the July 30 visit of Grand Princess., the specifics of which are still being coordinated.

Princess will continue to work with officials from Skagway and the White Pass Rail Road to determine when scheduled calls can return.”

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Princess Cruises Princess Alters a Few Itineraries on Cruises to Alaska
Previous article3 Cruise Lines Change Testing Requirements for Cruises

RELATED ARTICLES

Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises Adds Kids Cruise for Free in 2023

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises is offering kids sail for free for the next month for a variety of cruises that will set sail in 2023. The first...
Read more
Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises Named Best Cruise Line for Alaskan Cruises

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises has been named the best cruise line for cruises to Alaska for the third time in the 2022 WAVE Awards. As part of...
Read more
Princess Cruises

Cruise Line Drops Deposits on Cruises to Just $1

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises has dropped their cruise deposits to just $1 per person for the next five days for cruises that depart in 2022 and...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,788FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises Adds Kids Cruise for Free in 2023

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises is offering kids sail for free for the next month for a variety of cruises that will set sail in 2023. The first...
Read more
Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises Named Best Cruise Line for Alaskan Cruises

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises has been named the best cruise line for cruises to Alaska for the third time in the 2022 WAVE Awards. As part of...
Read more
Princess Cruises

Cruise Line Drops Deposits on Cruises to Just $1

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises has dropped their cruise deposits to just $1 per person for the next five days for cruises that depart in 2022 and...
Read more
Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises Adds New All-Inclusive Option

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises has announced Princess Premier, an all new all-inclusive package that can be added on for just $75 per day starting on May...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Princess Alters a Few Itineraries on Cruises to Alaska

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises has altered a few itineraries on cruises to Alaska that visit Skagway. The reason for the change is due to the decision...

3 Cruise Lines Change Testing Requirements for Cruises

Ben Souza -
Three cruise lines this past week announced changes to pre-cruise COVID-19 testing that passengers had to take before boarding a cruise ship. All three cruise...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share