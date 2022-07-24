3 Cruise Lines Change Testing Requirements for Cruises

Three cruise lines this past week announced changes to pre-cruise COVID-19 testing that passengers had to take before boarding a cruise ship.



All three cruise lines, Virgin Voyages, Azamara, and Margaritaville at Sea have removed the need to bring a negative COVID-19 on embarkation day. The changes from the three cruise lines are as follows.

Virgin Voyages – Virgin voyages is removing the requirement for a COVID-19 test to board as of 7/24/22 (for Valiant Lady) and 7/27/22 (for Scarlet Lady).

Azamara – Beginning July 25, 2022, Azamara will no longer require pre-cruise COVID-19 testing for guests, excluding ports where pre-travel testing is still needed in accordance with country regulations. To ensure the health and safety of guests and crew, Azamara will still require proof of vaccination prior to embarkation.

Margaritaville at Sea – Margaritaville at Sea will no longer require testing for vaccinated guests. They continue to operate vaccinated cruises departing from the Port of Palm Beach with enhanced protocols. Not only are they following the latest CDC guidelines but they taken additional safety and protective measures to provide you with a safe, healthy, and fun microvacation. As the state of COVID-19 evolves, they will continue adapt their protocols based on public health advisories