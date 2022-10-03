Cruise News Norwegian Cruise Line One of the Largest Cruise Lines Is Dropping All COVID Protocols

One of the Largest Cruise Lines Is Dropping All COVID Protocols

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Norwegian Cruise Line has announced that they will be eliminating all COVID-19 testing, masking, and vaccine requirements starting tomorrow, October 4, 2022.

Norwegian Cruise Line said that this new change is due to the significant, positive progress in the public health environment. NCL updated its health and safety guidelines, which are now more aligned with other global travel organizations.

“Health and safety are always our first priority; in fact, we were the health and safety leaders from the very start of the pandemic,” said Harry Sommer, Norwegian Cruise Line president and chief executive officer. “Many travelers have been patiently waiting to take their long-awaited vacation at sea and we cannot wait to celebrate their return.”

With the easing of Norwegian’s health and safety protocols, the cruise line will continue to follow the travel guidelines as required by the destinations it visits.

Norwegian Cruise Line is one of the largest cruise lines in the world with a fleet of 18 cruise ships.

The cruise line had previously dropped vaccination requirements on most cruises but still required testing for unvaccinated passengers and for everyone on longer cruises. All of these protocols will be dropped on October 4, 2022.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
