Carnival Cruise Line Resumes Cruises from Australia

Carnival Cruise Line has resumed cruises from Australia after Carnival Splendor set sail from Sydney this past weekend.



Carnival’s President Christine Duffy held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the port as the cruise line set sail from Australia for the first time in two and a half years.

“Today’s festivities are just a taste of what’s to come for Australia. We have been planning this return for some time, and we are elated now to see guests back on board, ready to have fun and take in the beauty that Australia has to offer,” said Christine Duffy. “And as we welcome the arrival of our newest ship, Carnival Luminosa to Brisbane next month, we’re looking forward to even more fun in Australia.”

Also taking part in the ribbon-cutting were two Sydney locals and avid cruisers, Joe and Van Huddleston. The Huddleston’s were the first guests back on board and are celebrating a milestone of their own: their 80th cruise on a Carnival cruise ship.

Sponsored Links



Carnival Splendor is now sailing on a four day cruise and is set to visit Australia’s pristine Moreton Island. The cruise ship will operate a variety of Australian sailings year-round.