First Look at Viking’s Newest Expedition Ship, Viking Polaris

This past week, Viking took delivery of and christened their newest expedition cruise ship, Viking Polaris. While the ship was in Amsterdam for the christening ceremony, I was able to board the ship for one night to get a first look at the vessel.



I have taken many Viking cruises in the past but this was my first time on either of their expedition cruise ships. For my one night on board, I stayed in cabin 4004, a Nordic Penthouse.

The cabin features a infinite balcony which I really loved as it added more space to the room. The wraparound couch offered great views outside and seems to be the perfect spot to take in the sights when traveling to some of the most remote parts of the world.



The bathroom was very similar to Viking’s ocean ships with a spacious shower, anti-fog mirror, and heated floor.

At the aft of the ship near the Aquavit Bar, there was a small pool where you could swim outside.

Outside this area there was a hot tub and a cooler plunge pool on both sides of the main pool.

The Hangar is an enclosed marina with a slipway at the back of the ship to safely launch the boats for exploration of remote areas. Also included in the Hangar are the ship’s two submarines that each hold six passengers.

The Nordic Spa, which is included in all cruise fares, offered the perfect spot to relax with floor to ceiling windows on one side. There is also a steam room, sauna, and snow room in this area.

There are three heated stone loungers tucked in the corner for those who want to relax away from the pool.

The spa also has an “outdoor” hot tub.

All around the ship, there are coffee machines with mugs and to go cups.

The Aula is the ship’s “theater” but has two story floor to ceiling windows. There is a giant screen that can be lowered for enrichment lectures or port talks.

Outside of the Aula is Finse Terrace.

The living room is the social hub of the ship and as with everything else on the vessel, also has floor to ceiling windows.

The two story Explorers’ Lounge is located at the front of the ship, just like on Viking’s ocean ships.

The Hide is located on deck 1 at the front of the ship that acts as a speakeasy.

On the top deck in the middle of the ship, there are several dozen loungers and chairs.

Viking Polaris sails to Antarctica and on the Great Lakes, depending on the season.