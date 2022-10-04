Carnival Cruise Line Reveals Live Entertainment for Their New Ship, Carnival Celebration

Carnival Cruise Line has revealed new live entertainment that will be featured on their new cruise ship that will debut next month out of Miami, Carnival Celebration.



Carnival is promising never before seen entertainment for Carnival Celebration that includes new production shows, aerialist acts, game shows, and party and events.

“At home, when the sun goes down, normally it’s time to wind down, but not on a Carnival cruise,” said Chris Nelson, vice president of entertainment for Carnival Cruise Line. “We wanted to give our guests new reasons to celebrate nights at sea with us on Carnival Celebration and have designed a collection of new shows and other types of entertainment where eye-catching aerialists, cutting-edge technology and next-level talent will dazzle our guests every evening.”

In addition to Family Feud Live, Deal or No Deal and the Love and Marriage game shows, there will also be What’s Age Got to Do With It, Cash Bash, and Guess that Grove.

Highlights from the new Playlist Productions and Center Stage offerings include:

The Most Magnificent Circus – a story of celebrating self-discovery and acceptance will unfold to reimagined popular hits as a big-top circus comes to life. Taking talent to new heights – literally – wire-rigged performers will showcase their skills leaving the stage behind to soar above and beyond the audience, creating action in every direction.

Guests will adventure through a fully immersive theatrical circus experience as the most extravagant aerialist show in the fleet uses all of the ship’s high-flying capabilities to the max, with mesmerizing trapeze, chair, chandelier, hoop, ladder and mirror aerial performances throughout.

Color My World – An Indie Rock and Pop Love Story – romance will be in the air as a popular artist and his assistant go on a journey of love through art and color. The artistic love story will blend fun dance styles such as street jazz, hip-hop, musical theater and ballet with the best songs from indie rock and pop genres.

Combining different mediums of art to create a visually captivating experience, this vibrant and colorful show will feature live painting on stage with music and choreography to match.

Visual Symphony (starting in December) – as the name suggests, this innovative show will use Celebration Central’s 16 massive moving LED screens, lasers and classical rock music to create a high-tech visual masterpiece. Pushing the boundaries of theatrical performances, the show will take full advantage of the cutting-edge technology and special effects in the zone’s three-deck-high space. As the LED walls’ content is synced with the choreographed lighting designs, the elevated multimedia experience will deliver an extraordinary live performance.

Rio Carnival (starting in May) – coming soon, this vibrant and high-energy Brazlian extravaganza will have guests moving their hips in a parade and celebration of music and dance as the cast performs authentic samba, bossa nova, marchinha, batudada, forro, carimbo and capoeira to some of the most famous Latin pop songs of all time in both in Portuguese and English.

In addition to Color My World, Playlist Productions will present the enchanting Celestial Strings and Cuban-meets-Latin Amor Cubano shows as well as Center Stage’s festival-inspired We Are One performance.

Carnival Celebration will sail from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, starting next month offering week long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

