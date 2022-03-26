Cruise News One of Carnival's Cruise Lines Celebrates Full Return to Service

One of Carnival’s Cruise Lines Celebrates Full Return to Service

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
P&O Cruises, one of nine cruise lines owned and operated by Carnival Corporation, will have all of their cruise ships back in service this weekend.

Arcadia, the last P&O cruise ship not in service, will resume cruises on Sunday with a sailing to the Canary Islands.  The cruise line will then have all of their ships in service for the first time in over two years.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “We’re back sailing and this is certainly cause for celebration. Sunday is an important milestone as we will have all six ships back in operation and doing what we do best.

“We are delighted to be welcoming Arcadia back to the fleet. This ship is hugely popular with our loyal cruisers and I know the captain and team on board cannot wait to sail the fantastic itineraries we have planned for this year.

“Britannia and Azura have had a very successful season in the Caribbean from Barbados and will spend the summer in the Mediterranean. Iona has spent her maiden winter months in the Canary Islands and northern Europe and will soon head up to the spectacular Norwegian fjords for the summer of scenic cruising and thrilling adventures.

“It is evident that our guests are reassured by the steps we have taken to protect their health and wellbeing and that they are delighted to be back on board re-igniting their passion for travel.

“We all spent so long missing the simple pleasures of great restaurants, beaches and city sights that having them all now makes the holiday experience even better.”

Arvia will join P&O Cruises in December as the seventh cruise ship in the fleet. The maiden voyage will be to The Canary Islands followed by a winter season of fly/cruise holidays in the Caribbean from Barbados.

Arvia, which, similar to its sister cruise ship Iona, will be powered by (LNG) liquefied natural gas, will have many sustainable and environmentally-friendly innovations and technology on board.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
