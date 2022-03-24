Cruise News Disney Cruise Line Kids Can Receive Character Inspired Makeovers on Disney Wish

Kids Can Receive Character Inspired Makeovers on Disney Wish

By Ben Souza
Cruise News Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line has announced a magical new experience that will be available on their new cruise ship debuting this summer, Disney Wish.

Disney Cruise Line has created a new salon for Disney Wish where kids age three to 12 can receive a pixie-dusted makeover that includes hairstyling, makeup, costumes and accessories.

The salon is inspired by Cinderella and kids will be able to become Captain Minnie Mouse and Captain Mickey Mouse. In addition, their will be guest-favorite princess, pirate and knight transformations will also be available.

The outfits will be complete with accessories including nautical headband or captain’s hat will complete the new Minnie and Mickey makeovers, while little Ariels can sparkle head to toe with the matching necklace and tiara.

Disney Wish will be Disney Cruise Line’s fifth cruise ship.  The vessel is the first of three newbuilds being added to their fleet over the next few years.

Disney Wish will debut in July and homeport at Port Canaveral. The cruise ship will sail three and four night cruises to the Bahamas with every cruise stopping at the cruise line’s award winning private island in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Previous articleThoughts After Cruising on the Largest Cruise Ship Ever, Wonder of the Seas

