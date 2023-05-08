Norwegian Once Again Awarding Free Cruises to Teachers

Norwegian Cruise Line is once again giving out free cruises to teachers in celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week. This is the fourth straight year where NCL has given teachers free cruises as part of their Giving Joy campaign.



Norwegian Cruise Line is giving 20 educators from the U.S. and Canada a free week long cruise. The top three grand prize winners will have the chance to sail on the cruise line’s next new cruise ship, Norwegian Viva.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

From now through June 9, 2023, the cruise line is encouraging the public to nominate certified or accredited teachers in the U.S. and Canada who have made an impact in their life and inspire students each and every day by visiting www.nclgivingjoy.com.

To date, Norwegian’s Giving Joy has awarded over 230 educators with a free cruise vacation and donated over $350,000 to local schools and teachers with the support of its brand partners.

Sponsored Links



“We are proud to once again launch our Giving Joy campaign and to continue to celebrate the very important role teachers play in our community and for our youth, as well as to reinforce the connection between travel and education,” said David J. Herrera, President of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We believe educators are a powerful source of inspiration, just like travel, where both aim to broaden perspectives, connect people around the world and bring awareness to different cultures and experiences.”

On Norwegian’s Giving Joy campaign, Shannon Cooke 2022 Giving Joy winner and teacher at Hunters Point Community Middle School in Long Island, NY said, “This was such a great experience. It was amazing to meet teachers from all over North America who shared very similar goals and visions of teaching. When I returned from my NCL cruise, I was able to incorporate my trip to the ancient ruins in Mexico into our sixth grade Civilizations unit.”

Herrera continued, “My wife is a second grade teacher, and I see first-hand the passion that goes behind connecting with and motivating students each and every day. It is an honor to award these hard-working educators and commend them for their dedication to their students. We look forward to welcoming them on board our ships and providing them with an unforgettable and well-deserved cruise vacation.”