Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line Addresses Rumors Regarding Passports

Carnival Cruise Line Addresses Rumors Regarding Passports

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Carnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Earlier this week, Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador John Heald addressed the rumor going around about how Carnival was going to start requiring passports for cruises in 2024.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Currently, Carnival Cruise Line goes by what is required by U.S. law. Passports are not required for closed-loop cruises out of a U.S. port. A closed-loop cruise is a voyage that starts and ends in the same U.S. cruise port. While passports are highly recommended for many reasons, a birth certificate is all that is needed for these cruises.

Rumors have been circulating online that Carnival Cruise Line will begin to require passports for all cruises starting in 2024.

John Heald posted on his Facebook page this week that the rumors are not true and Carnival was not going to require passports next year.

Sponsored Links

Heald said, “The answer is no this is not true, so please ignore any posts that have been made on other pages saying otherwise.”

While Carnival and most of the mainstream cruise lines do not require passports for a closed-loop cruise, some cruise lines like Virgin Voyages require them for all cruises. This is true even for closed-loop cruises from Miami.

If you are unsure on the passport requirements for your upcoming cruise, you can check with your local travel professional or the cruise line.

However, it is always best to have a passport when leaving the country, even if it is not required.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line Addresses Rumors Regarding Passports
Previous article
5 Reasons Why I Love Sailing on Holland America Line

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,331FollowersFollow
8,868FollowersFollow
61,700SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share