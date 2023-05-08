Carnival Cruise Line Reveals New Cruise Ship Restaurant

67 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line has revealed a new specialty restaurant that will debut on Carnival Venezia, the cruise ship that is entering service with Carnival in the next few weeks.



Since Carnival Venezia is a cruise ship designed after the city of Venice, it’s only fitting that the cruise line adds a unique Italian restaurant on board. Il Viaggio, Italian for “The Voyage”, will debut on Carnival Venezia and is promising a journey across Italy through the country’s rich cuisine.

“Highlighting the various Italian regions renowned for certain specialties will invite our guests to enjoy an immersive exploration of flavors – a meal that’s truly unique, delicious and offers an enriching experience as well,” said Emeril Lagasse, Carnival’s chief culinary officer. “Guests will find their favorite Italian staples here, and they’ll also have the chance to try authentic dishes and drinks that might just become new favorites.”

Reservations for the restaurant are now open for guests booked on upcoming Carnival Venezia cruises. There will be a surcharge to dine at Il Viaggio, in line with specialty restaurants on other Carnival cruise ships.

The menu will feature signature dishes, called “Favorito” entrees. Among them is the Sicilian-inspired Pollo Parmigiana Pizza, which is made with a crispy chicken crust pizza with tomato basil sauce, mozzarella, pepperoncini flakes, parmesan and a honey-chili dressing, and the Lombardy-influenced Lombata Milanese, a 16-oz bone-in veal chop that’s thinly pounded, lightly breaded, pan-fried and served with a green salad.

The refined backdrop of the restaurant will celebrate the theme of journeying through Italy. Through artwork and architectural touches that highlight the different regions featured on the menu, Il Viaggio’s visual aesthetic will bring to life a nuanced portrayal of journeying through diverse Italian landscapes and guests will also have the option to dine al fresco on the restaurant’s lanai.

Il Viaggo also features an open kitchen, where guests will see chefs baking the fresh focaccia bread that servers will share at each table to welcome them.

Carnival Venezia is the first cruise ship to showcase Carnival Fun Italian Style. It’s currently in dry dock getting a refurbishment in Spain before embarking on a 15-day Carnival Journeys transatlantic sailing May 29, 2023 from Barcelona, Spain to New York City.

The cruise ship is set to arrive to her new home at in New York and begin cruises from the Manhattan Cruise Terminal on June 15, 2023.

Carnival Venezia accommodates more than 5,000 guests and will offer 22 unique itineraries featuring visits to 25 ports across 14 countries from New York.