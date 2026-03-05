Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery of New Ship, Norwegian Luna

Norwegian Cruise Line announced that Norwegian Luna, the cruise line’s second Prima Plus class ship, officially entered their fleet earlier today.

Norwegian Cruise Line took delivery of Norwegian Luna at the Marghera Shipyard of Fincantieri. The ship is the 21st in NCL’s fleet and comes in at 156,000 gross tons in size.

The 3,565 passenger cruise ship has 1,809 cabins, 17 dining options, and 18 bars and lounges.

The ship is designed for both families and travelers looking for elevated experiences as it offers an impressive variety of activities and choices.

Families will find no shortage of fun, with a wide range of innovative attractions designed for all ages. Highlights include the Aqua Slidecoaster, a thrilling hybrid between a waterslide and rollercoaster.

The all-new Luna Midway offers an outdoor amusement‑park‑style area featuring carnival‑inspired games, and the debuting Moon Climber challenges kids and adults alike with a multi‑level obstacle course.

Interactive play spaces include The Luna Game Zone, offering everything from retro arcade favorites to cutting‑edge virtual reality experiences.

Sports and social play come together at the Glow Court, a high‑tech complex with an interactive LED floor that transforms from an energetic play space during the day into a lively club at night.

Meanwhile, adults seeking more relaxed escapes can unwind at the award-winning Mandara Spa, known for its world‑class wellness offerings, or retreat to the adults‑only Vibe Beach Club.

Marc Kazlauskas, president of Norwegian Cruise Line, gave the following statement about this new ship:

“We are thrilled to welcome Norwegian Luna to our fleet and to welcome our first guests aboard next week. As our newest ship, Norwegian Luna is a powerful reflection of NCL’s ‘It’s Different Out Here’ brand ethos. She delivers freedom, flexibility and thoughtfully curated experiences, allowing guests to enjoy their vacation exactly how they want, with ease.

“This ship represents the continued evolution of our vision and the incredible work behind an award-winning class of ships. We are deeply appreciative of the world-class architects and designers, as well as our talented partners at Fincantieri who brought Norwegian Luna to life. We’re proud to continue this strong partnership as we look ahead to building more exceptional NCL vessels together over the next decade.”