Princess Cruises Adding a New Homeport in the Caribbean

Princess Cruises has announced that they have added a new homeport in the Caribbean in 2027 and 2028 for sailings to the Southern Caribbean.

Guests will now have the option of sailing roundtrip from San Juan, Puerto Rico or from Barbados on Crown Princess and Emerald Princess.

Both cruise ships will offer more than 30 roundtrip cruises in the region that will visit 15 ports in the Caribbean.

Crown Princess will sail in the region from January through March 2027. Emerald Princess will offer cruises between November 2027 and March 2028. These newly announced cruises are now open for bookings.

This addition of Barbados as a homeport will compliment the cruise line’s sailings from San Juan. This will also mark the first time that Princess Cruises has offered cruises from Barbados since 2010.

The cruises will visit 15 ports across the Caribbean including Antigua, Dominica, Grenada, Martinique, St. Lucia, St. Kitts, St. Maarten, and Tortola. Cruises will visit feature different island combinations across the season.

The Winter/Spring program on Emerald Princess includes both Christmas and New Year’s holiday cruises.

Eithne Williamson, Princess Cruises UK, Ireland & EMEA Vice President, gave the following statement about these new cruises:

“This expansion to include Barbados departures adds even greater variety in the highly sought‑after Southern Caribbean and provides greater convenience to our guests travelling from the UK.

“Our Southern Caribbean itineraries include a mix of standout islands and hidden gems, from the lush scenery of St. Lucia to the calm beauty of Tortola, all paired with the exceptional service that Princess is renowned for.”