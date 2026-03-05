Princess Cruises Raised Shipping Fees for Medallions

This past weekend, Princess Cruises raised the shipping costs for when cruisers order their Medallions to be shipped to their home before their cruise.

The new price went into effect on February 27, 2026 and affects residents in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

For cruisers who live in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, the Medallion shipping fee per order is now $20, up from $10.

For cruisers who live in Canada, the Medallion shipping fee per order is now $25, up from $15. All prices are in USD.

Princess Cruises said the price adjustment was necessary to align pricing and to ensure continued high-quality, reliable shipping services.

An order consists of one to four Medallions shipped under the same order number to the same home address.

If guests within the same booking choose to ship Medallions to different addresses, or if orders are placed separately, shipping fees will apply per individual order.

Medallions are wearable devices that replace key cards on all Princess cruise ships. They allow cruisers to do everything from opening their cabin doors to ordering a drink at a bar.

Cruisers also have the choice of picking up their Medallion at the cruise terminal when they check-in for embarkation day, instead of having them shipping pre-cruise.

The shipping of Medallions is currently only available for residents in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico.