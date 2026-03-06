Cruise Line Switching to New Pricing Structure for U.S. Cruisers

A cruise line is switching to a new pricing structure for U.S. cruisers that will take effect on March 9, 2026.

Scenic Group, owner of Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours and Emerald Cruises & Tours, is introducing a simplified four-tier fare structure that they say will bring transparency, flexibility and strategic value.

The four fare options will be Full Fare, Select Fare, Preferred Fare, and Preferred+ Fare. Here is a look at each of these fares that will start on March 9, 2026.

Full Fare

Full fare is designed for cruisers who value flexibility. This fare will also be available and includes stand brand inclusions and standard payment timelines.

Select Fare

The Select Fare incentivizes early planning and will be available up until 120 days prior to departure. It will include standard brand inclusions and up to a 15% savings on cruises. It will also have an adjusted payment timeline.

Preferred Fare

Like Select Fare, Preferred Fare will also only be available up until 120 days prior to departure. This fare emphasizes enhanced value and includes everything that Select Fare also but will many extras.

The extras include free or reduced airfare for river cruises, air credit to book air through Scenic Group for yacht sailings, and an accelerated payment timeline.

Preferred+ Fare

Scenic’s new Preferred+ Fare offers the greatest value out of all four tiers. It includes everything that the Preferred Fare offers plus an additional $500 in savings.

Full payment is due at booking and this non-refundable fare is available up until 120 days prior to departure.

The cruise line said that this updated U.S. pricing model allows them to simplify promotional messaging around extensions and add-ons and focus on value perception and generous inclusions.

Ken Muskat, President, Scenic Group USA & LATAM, gave the following statement:

“This pricing evolution reflects the next chapter of Scenic Group’s growth in the United States. We are strengthening clarity in our pricing while maintaining the generous inclusions and elevated experiences that define our brands.

“This structure gives our travel advisor partners greater confidence and provides our guests with transparent, flexible options tailored to their travel planning style.”