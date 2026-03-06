MSC Cruises Just Added Robot Dogs to its Crew in an Industry First

Cruise lines are in the habit of pushing the boundaries of technology and bringing the latest and greatest to their ships. MSC Cruises is no exception and is doing a first in the cruise industry: bringing robot dogs onto ships.

MSC Cruises just introduced a fleet of AI-powered robot dogs and humanoid assistants as part of an entertainment unveil for 2026.

Right now, these four-legged robots are being tested on MSC Bellissima as it sails in Asia out of ports like Tokyo, Shanghai, and Keelung.

Developed by Unitree Robotics, the robots are designed to be part of the ship’s daily life. Instead of staying behind glass, they are out in public spaces, meeting guests and even performing in parades along the ship’s promenade.

One of the most popular parts of the program involves the youngest travelers. MSC is hosting interactive workshops for kids aged seven and up. In these sessions, children can actually learn the basics of how robotics and future tech work.

Passengers will also be able to catch the robot dogs showing off their moves on the dance floor during the “Doremix Family Disco.”

While the robots are currently only in Asia, the plan is to bring them to other ships in the fleet soon. MSC plans to expand the program to MSC Magnifica later this year, just in time for its 2026 World Cruise out of the Mediterranean.

MSC is really expanding their partnerships as they are also still working with LEGO for the LEGO Parades and launching new “digital-first” game shows.