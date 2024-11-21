New Miami Bound Mega Ship Will Have 19 Cabin Options

A new 200,000+ gross ton cruise ship that will debut in Miami in April 2025 will have 19 different stateroom options to choose from.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

MSC World America is currently under construction and is scheduled to debut in Miami on April 12, 2025. It will be the largest non-Royal Caribbean ship sailing from the U.S. and will give cruisers an incredible new option for vacations.

MSC World America will have 19 different cabin options to choose from that range from inside staterooms to the 1,600 square foot Owner’s Suites.

Here’s a look at a few of the cabin options that will be the most popular on the cruise ship.

Infinite Ocean View Staterooms

The Infinite Ocean View cabins will have a panoramic window that also opens and doubles as a balcony railing.

Deluxe Balcony Cabins

The most popular cabins on any cruise ship, the Deluxe Balcony staterooms offer a private veranda with chairs. The deluxe cabins are also one of the roomiest on the ship that aren’t suites.

Connecting Family Staterooms

MSC Cruises is a family cruise line and their Connecting Family Staterooms are perfect for families cruising together but also want privacy.

The internal doors are great for multi-generational families and there are a number of different options available on MSC World America.

MSC Yacht Club Owner’s Suite

The MSC Yacht Club Owner’s Suites are the two largest cabins on the ship at 1,600 square feet.

They feature a large bedroom with a walk-in closet, a bathroom complete with a full-size imperial bathtub, and a separate living-dining area.

Each suite also features a large private terrace with a hot tub and al fresco dining area.

Other unique cabins on MSC World America are Deluxe Suites in the MSC Yacht Club and Promenade View Balcony Staterooms that overlook the heart of the ship.

MSC World America will sail seven-night cruises from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami starting on April 12, 2025.

All cruises will visit the cruise line’s private island in The Bahamas, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.