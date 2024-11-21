Cruise NewsNew Miami Bound Mega Ship Will Have 19 Cabin Options

New Miami Bound Mega Ship Will Have 19 Cabin Options

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsMSC Cruises

A new 200,000+ gross ton cruise ship that will debut in Miami in April 2025 will have 19 different stateroom options to choose from.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

MSC World America cruise ship coming to Miami in 2025

MSC World America is currently under construction and is scheduled to debut in Miami on April 12, 2025. It will be the largest non-Royal Caribbean ship sailing from the U.S. and will give cruisers an incredible new option for vacations.

MSC World America will have 19 different cabin options to choose from that range from inside staterooms to the 1,600 square foot Owner’s Suites.

Here’s a look at a few of the cabin options that will be the most popular on the cruise ship.

Infinite Ocean View Staterooms

MSC World America, Infinite Ocean View Aurea (VLA)

The Infinite Ocean View cabins will have a panoramic window that also opens and doubles as a balcony railing. 

Deluxe Balcony Cabins

MSC World America, Deluxe Balcony (BR2)

The most popular cabins on any cruise ship, the Deluxe Balcony staterooms offer a private veranda with chairs.  The deluxe cabins are also one of the roomiest on the ship that aren’t suites.

Connecting Family Staterooms

Connecting cabins on MSC World America

MSC Cruises is a family cruise line and their Connecting Family Staterooms are perfect for families cruising together but also want privacy.  

The internal doors are great for multi-generational families and there are a number of different options available on MSC World America.

MSC Yacht Club Owner’s Suite

MSC World America, MSC Yacht Club Owner’s Suite (YC4)

The MSC Yacht Club Owner’s Suites are the two largest cabins on the ship at 1,600 square feet.

They feature a large bedroom with a walk-in closet, a bathroom complete with a full-size imperial bathtub, and a separate living-dining area. 

MSC World America, MSC Yacht Club Owner’s Suite (YC4)

Each suite also features a large private terrace with a hot tub and al fresco dining area.

Other unique cabins on MSC World America are Deluxe Suites in the MSC Yacht Club and Promenade View Balcony Staterooms that overlook the heart of the ship.

MSC World America will sail seven-night cruises from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami starting on April 12, 2025.

All cruises will visit the cruise line’s private island in The Bahamas, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsNew Miami Bound Mega Ship Will Have 19 Cabin Options
Previous article
8 Sailings Left: Carnival Cruise Line Says Goodbye to Charleston, Other Ships to Still Use the Port
Next article
Carnival Hosting 10 Special Cruises for USA’s 250th Birthday in 2026

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved