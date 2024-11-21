Carnival Hosting 10 Special Cruises for USA’s 250th Birthday in 2026

Carnival Cruise Line is known as America’s Cruise Line since they sail from more ports in the U.S. than any other line.

In 2026, when America celebrates its 250th birthday, Carnival will sail 10 special cruises that include ship meetups and patriotic experiences.

The cruises will depart from Miami, Port Canaveral, Jacksonville, New York City, Long Beach and San Francisco.

The 10 cruises include seven from the East Coast and three from the West Coast. The Carnival ships near the East Coast will meetup near Celebration Key with those on the West Coast meeting near Ensenada.

The cruise ships and sailings included in this 250th birthday celebration for America are:

June 27 – Carnival Vista

June 28 – Carnival Celebration

June 30 – Carnival Radiance

July 1 – Carnival Venezia

July 2 – Carnival Sunrise

July 2 – Carnival Elation

July 2 – Carnival Luminosa

July 3 – Carnival Conquest

July 3 – Carnival Glory

July 3 – Carnival Firenze

The cruises will feature patriotic entertainment and special food and drink offerings.

The sailings are open for bookings and start at $549 per person, based on double occupancy.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, gave the following statement:

“We’re America’s cruise line, and we’re commemorating this milestone in a big way! Uniting our ships will multiply the fun and make America’s 250th birthday even more memorable for guests who celebrate at sea.

“The cruises we’re opening for sale today offer great variety, so guests can choose their ideal way to take part in a truly once-in-a-lifetime occasion.”