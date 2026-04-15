New Cruises That Overnight in Bora Bora Open for Bookings

Windstar Cruises, a small ship premium cruise line, has opened new 2028 cruises to the French Polynesia for bookings that include an overnight port stop in Bora Bora on select itineraries.

The new sailings will take place on two ships, Star Breeze and Wind Star. They include visits to Tahiti, the Tuamotus, the Marquesas, Cook Islands, Fiji, and overnight stops in Bora Bora.

The all-suite, 312-guest Star Breeze will sail longer itineraries in the region and the 148-guest sailing ship Wind Star will offer the seven-day Dreams of Tahiti cruise.

On the two ships, Windstar Cruises will offer 14 different itineraries and 109 departures, ranging from the beloved seven-day Dreams of Tahiti voyage to longer journeys exploring the Tuamotus, Marquesas, Fiji and the Cook Islands.

Many of these cruises can also be combined into Windstar’s popular Star Collector sailings, creating longer journeys across the South Pacific.

Guests can even combine the cruises with overwater bungalow stays in Bora Bora and Moorea. This option is so popular that it sells out well in advance.

Windstar Cruises’ signature Destination Discovery Event, Fire & Story, in Bora Bora, is an unforgettable evening featuring traditional music, Polynesian cuisine and mesmerizing fire-dance performances on a private motu under the stars.

The new itineraries that have opened for bookings include the following:

Dreams of Tahiti (7 nights)

Mãori Storytellers & French Polynesian Treasures (10 nights)

Tahiti & the Tuamotu Islands (10 or 11 nights)

Far Flung French Polynesia & Marquesas Magic (11 nights)

Flowers of the South Pacific: Fiji, the Cook Islands & French Polynesia (13 nights)

Tahitian Treasures & Magnificent Marquesas (14 nights)

Windstar Cruises is offering an early booking offer through May 31, 2026 that offers the best prices and stateroom selection. The cruise line said that fare prices will increase as cruises begin to sell out.

Janet Bava, chief commercial officer at Windstar Cruises, gave the following statement about these new cruises:

“French Polynesia is one of those destinations that feels almost mythical until you experience it for yourself. Our yachts allow guests to explore these islands the way they were meant to be discovered — by sea — with the freedom to easily travel between the islands while connecting with the culture, traditions and natural beauty that make this region so special. Because our ships are small and demand for Tahiti is so strong, booking early is the best way for travelers to secure the sailing and stateroom they really want.”