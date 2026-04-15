From 3 Nights to 11: Royal Caribbean Just Opened Bookings for a Record-Breaking 2027-28 Asia Season

Royal Caribbean has announced new sailings across Asia, with a record 22 destinations in China, Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam.

On April 16, 2026, the cruise line revealed the 2027-28 season for Spectrum of the Seas, and the new sailings offer a ton of variety for all kinds of durations.

Whether you are looking for a quick three-night escape or an 11-night deep dive into Asian culture, the new lineup has a little bit of everything.

Historic Firsts and New Records

Royal Caribbean was never one to shy away from a challenge, and this new announcement shows a renewed commitment to Asia with a whole lot of firsts for the upcoming season on the Quantum-class ship.

A Record-Breaking Reach: The cruise line is visiting a record 22 destinations , the most expansive lineup for the region yet.

The cruise line is visiting a record , the most expansive lineup for the region yet. New One-Way Journeys: In a first for this lineup, guests can now sail one way between major hubs like Shanghai, Tokyo, and Hong Kong. This allows you to start in one country and end in another, offering much more flexibility if you want to extend your vacation on land.

In a first for this lineup, guests can now sail one way between major hubs like Shanghai, Tokyo, and Hong Kong. This allows you to start in one country and end in another, offering much more flexibility if you want to extend your vacation on land. Extended Stays: To allow for more time in port, several itineraries now feature overnight stays in iconic cities like Tokyo, Osaka, and Beijing. This gives you two full days to explore historical sites or enjoy the local nightlife without rushing back to the ship.

On one cruise in May of 2027, Spectrum of the Seas will depart from Tokyo, Japan on a one-way 9-day sailing that will visit Kagoshima, Nagasaki, and Beijing before ending in Shanghai, offering a very unique experience with the cruise line.

But besides visiting major cities and capitals, Royal Caribbean is offering other destinations as well.

The new itineraries offer visits to Mount Fuji (Shimizu) for iconic Japanese views, the world-renowned seafood markets of Busan, South Korea, and the volcanic beauty of Jeju Island. The expansion also reaches deep into Vietnam, offering easy access to the historic sites of Da Nang and Hue.

Seasonal Highlights

In May 2027, the Spring Blossom Journey is timed perfectly to catch the peonies in Beijing and the wisteria in Japan. If you prefer the crisp air of fall, the Autumn Foliage Escape in October 2027 heads to Sapporo and Seoul to enjoy the colors of the changing leaves.

Holiday Celebrations at Sea

Royal Caribbean is also offering special festive sailings out of Hong Kong:

Thanksgiving: An 11-night adventure through South Korea and Japan.

An 11-night adventure through South Korea and Japan. Christmas: A 9-night journey to Fukuoka and Nagasaki.

A 9-night journey to Fukuoka and Nagasaki. New Year’s: A 5-night trip to Okinawa that includes an overnight stay to ring in 2028.

Benjamin Bouldin, President, Royal Caribbean, Greater China, said that the “more immersive itineraries are designed to meet the evolving preferences of Chinese vacationers,” adding, “This new lineup reflects our continued commitment to the China market and our ambition to deliver more diverse and immersive vacations.”

Bookings for the 2027-28 Asia season are now available on the Royal Caribbean website here.