Princess Cruises Announces Largest-Ever Japan Expansion with Two Ships in Tokyo

Princess Cruises just announced its largest-ever expansion into Asia with plans to send two ships to Tokyo for the 2027/2028 season.

For the first time, the company will homeport two ships in Tokyo for a full season that will feature 85 departures, 52 itineraries, and 41 destinations across three countries: Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

The two ships being sent over are Diamond Princess and Sapphire Princess. The interesting thing about these ships is that they were both built right in Japan at the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries shipyard in Nagasaki.

While Diamond Princess is a veteran of cruises in Japan, and has been a fan-favorite in Japan for years, this 2028 season marks the first time the Sapphire Princess will join her to homeport in Tokyo for a full season.

Cherry Blossom Season

Princess has mapped out these cruises to literally “chase the bloom” of the cherry blossoms. And taking a cruise around Japan to see these gorgeous blooms is probably the easiest way to do it.

Since the flowers peak at different times as you move from the southern islands toward the north, these itineraries are timed to put you in the right spot at the right moment.

It’s basically a front-row seat to Japan’s most famous natural show.

Summer Festivals and Late-Nights

The summer months in Japan are all about the festivals, and Princess is leaning in with late-night stays in six different ports, including Aomori, Kochi, and Osaka.

This is a game-changer because you aren’t rushing back to the ship by 5:00 PM, a major complaint for some cruisers on short times in port.

You can actually stay out to see the massive glowing floats at the Aomori Nebuta Festival or see the street dancing at the newly added Osaka Bon Odori.

It’s Not Just Japan

While Japan is the headliner on this news, these ships have other more extensive itineraries as well across Southeast Asia, too. We’re talking about a massive nine-country run that includes Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

These itineraries are designed for “slow travel,” with many voyages lasting up to 28 days.

You could be exploring the Cu Chi Tunnels in Vietnam one week and taking a tuk-tuk tour through Bangkok the next. They’ve even scheduled an overnight stay in Laem Chabang so you can experience Bangkok’s legendary nightlife without a curfew.

Perfect Ships for the Job

Besides the fitting thought that two ships built in Japan are returning to the region, the selection of these vessels is also perfect because of their size. They hit what you might call the “Goldilocks” size for this region:

The Perfect Scale: Both ships sit at around 115,875 gross tons with a capacity of about 2,700 guests. This makes them large enough to feel like a floating resort but small enough to navigate the tighter coastal ports that “mega-ships” simply can’t reach.

Both ships sit at around 115,875 gross tons with a capacity of about 2,700 guests. This makes them large enough to feel like a floating resort but small enough to navigate the tighter coastal ports that “mega-ships” simply can’t reach. The “Onsen” Experience: Because the Diamond Princess was built specifically for this market, it features the Izumi Japanese Bath . It is the largest traditional bathhouse experience at sea and the perfect way to unwind after exploring UNESCO sites like the Sado Island Gold Mines.

Because the Diamond Princess was built specifically for this market, it features the . It is the largest traditional bathhouse experience at sea and the perfect way to unwind after exploring UNESCO sites like the Sado Island Gold Mines. Authentic Dining: You can find Edomae-style sushi onboard at Makoto Ocean, created by Chef Makoto Okuwa, making the transition from the city to the ship feel seamless.

What About Price?

Current rates for the 2028 Japan season start at $844 per person for a 7-day “Japan & Korea” itinerary. Longer voyages, such as the 28-day “Grand Circle Japan” trips, are currently listed from $5,529.

Princess has also released several “early booking” incentives to coincide with the launch:

Instant Savings: Up to $800 off per stateroom.

Deposits: Reduced to $99 per person.

Captain’s Circle Bonus: Up to $200 in additional savings for past guests.

Group Offer: Free fares for 3rd and 4th guests sharing a stateroom on select dates.

Bottom Line

With 96 total departures across the entire Asia program, Princess is showing the cruise line is ready to offer their guests more. Whether you are there for the history, the food, or the 19 different UNESCO World Heritage sites on the list, it’s a huge opportunity to see Asia in a whole new way.

After wanting to visit Japan for years myself, I’m already looking at dates that might fit my schedule.

Jim Berra, Princess Cruises Chief Commercial Officer, made this comment on the announcement:

“This is the most immersive Japan season we’ve ever introduced and one that reflects how our guests want to experience the destination today. With Diamond Princess and Sapphire Princess homeporting in Tokyo for the first time, late‑night stays timed to Japan’s most celebrated summer festivals, and sailings that visit all four main islands during cherry blossom and fall foliage seasons, we’re delivering unprecedented access to the culture, cuisine and traditions that define Japan. Paired with longer, destination‑rich Southeast Asia voyages that connect multiple countries in a single journey, this program offers a depth, scale and authenticity that simply doesn’t exist elsewhere in the region.”