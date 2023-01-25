Sponsored Links
New 24 Day Cruise to Iceland and Greenland Announced

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Holland America Line
Holland America Line, a premium cruise line owned by Carnival Corporation, has announced new cruises in 2024 including a 24 day voyage to Greenland and Iceland.

From April through October 2024, Holland America Line will offer nearly 30 cruises from Boston including an epic three and a half week cruise that circumnavigates Iceland and stops in 10 ports in Greenland and Canada.  The cruise will depart on July 27, 2024 on Volendam.

“A Canada and New England cruise has it all for travelers looking to stay closer to home but experience a taste of Europe, beautiful scenery, amazing food, natural beauty and incredible history,” said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line’s chief commercial officer. “Our expanded season allows travelers to explore the region from spring through autumn, including the popular fall foliage, and by offering longer cruises we can extend up to Greenland and Iceland for a truly unique vacation.”

Volendam will cruise between Boston and Montréal, Québec, Canada in both the summer and fall on a series of seven-day “Canada & New England Discovery” itineraries with convenient weekend departures. Ports include Bar Harbor, Maine, and the Canadian destinations of Québec City, Québec; Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island; and Sydney and Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Zuiderdam will sail seven-day “Canada & New England Discovery” itineraries between Boston and Québec City, with weekend departures and overnight calls at Quebec City at the beginning or end of the cruise. Ports include Bar Harbor, Charlottetown, Sydney and Halifax. (The September 21 cruise exchanges Bar Harbor for Rockland and doesn’t include a Quebec overnight.)

For a limited time, when guests book 2024 Canada and New England cruises with the Have It All premium package, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included — plus the added perk of free prepaid Crew Appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
