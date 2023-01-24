Cruise Line Reveals First Sailings to Asia on Refurbished Ship

115 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Oceania Cruises, the cruise line known for its culinary and destination-focused voyages, has just announced that the newly refurbished Riviera will embark on a journey to Asia for the first time in the 2023-2024 season.

The company attributes this historic voyage to the overwhelming demand from guests.

The Riviera, which boasts a capacity of 1,238 guests, will offer an unparalleled way to explore some of the most breathtaking locales in Asia. The cruises will put cultural immersion and culinary excellence at the forefront of the travel experience.

The “re-inspired” Riviera will offer guests the rare opportunity to visit previously restricted destinations in Asia, including Yangon, the largest city in Myanmar. Itineraries will also include remote ports of call such as the island of Ishigaki in Japan and Hue, a former Imperial city located on Vietnam’s Perfume River, during the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

With sailings ranging from 10 – 82 days, the ship will mark her debut in Asia with stops along Arabia, India, Myanmar, Vietnam, China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and the Philippines.

With more sailings being offered in the South Pacific with vessels such as Regatta and Nautica the cruise line has been able to almost double its availability to passengers with 121 itineraries.

Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises, explained the decision to open up these new sailings in Asia in a statement from the company.

“The decision to move Riviera to Asia was easy; demand for our Exotics collection is very strong with our well-traveled guests longing to visit remote, wondrous destinations for off-the-beaten-path experiences. Having Riviera sail this corner of the world, showcasing her new stem-to-stern, better-than-new interiors, is the most stylish, luxurious and relaxing way to explore multiple fascinating cultures while enjoying The Finest Cuisine at Sea on one voyage.”

Enhancements made to the newly refurbished Oceania Riviera

The recent rejuvenation of Oceania’s Riviera has included some cosmetic changes as well as venue enhancements. Stateroom bathrooms have been restyled with each room featuring Italian marble, and plush carpets and new comfy armchairs welcome passengers in the lounges and dining room.

The dining experience has also been elevated with a complete overhaul of the alfresco dining area, now featuring a delightful new trattoria. Guests can enjoy a wide selection of wood-fired pizzas, grilled Italian specialties, salads and decadent desserts every evening while dining al fresco.

New itineraries for Oceania ships

Riviera will embark on 25 voyages in Asia, ranging from 10 to 82 days, offering travelers a chance to explore destinations such as Cochin, India; Yangon, Myanmar; Busan, South Korea; and Phuket and Bangkok in Thailand. This marks the first time in the company’s history that Regatta and Nautica will be sailing to the South Pacific and French Polynesia, with more than 20 voyages highlighting some of the most sought-after ports in the region, including Tahiti, Bora Bora, Moorea, Rangiroa, and Raiatea.

These South Pacific sailings offer a selection of captivating sojourns for travelers, with voyages ranging from 10 to 41 days, including a return to Australia and New Zealand for Regatta and Nautica sailing through Arabia, India and Southeast Asia.

According to the company’s CEO, Del Rio, “Thanks to these spectacular itineraries, our guests can discover some of the most beautiful and remote destinations in the world, such as little-known islands in Polynesia, in the most luxurious and immersive way possible – by sea. They can also enjoy world-famous city sights in Toyko, Hong Kong, Ho Chi Minh City and Bangkok, to name a few. The breadth of travel experiences on offer across the voyages of our beautifully appointed, elegant small ships is simply unparalleled.”

This move by Oceania Cruises is set to provide travelers with an unparalleled level of luxury and adventure in some of the most beautiful and exotic regions of the world.

Some of the voyages being offered in this new reveal

Land of the Rising Sun – A 12-day cruise on Riviera that starts and ends in Tokyo. The sailing will explore Japan in March and April of 2024. Ports of call will include Kagoshima, Nagasaki, Beppu, Hiroshima and an overnight stay in Kyoto (Kobe).

– A 12-day cruise on Riviera that starts and ends in Tokyo. The sailing will explore Japan in March and April of 2024. Ports of call will include Kagoshima, Nagasaki, Beppu, Hiroshima and an overnight stay in Kyoto (Kobe). Epic Eastern Explorer – A 72-day cruise on Riviera that will sail from Mumbai to Tokyo beginning in January of 2024. Overnight calls will include Male, Maldives; Colombo, Sri Lanka; Singapore, Singapore; Hanoi (Ha Long Bay), Vietnam; Shanghai, China; Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City), Vietnam; Seoul, South Korea; Kyoto (Kobe) and Tokyo, Japan. 2-night stays will include Yangon, Myanmar; Bangkok, Thailand; and Hong Kong, China. The voyage will also make visits to Manila, Philippines; Phuket, Thailand and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

– A 72-day cruise on Riviera that will sail from Mumbai to Tokyo beginning in January of 2024. Overnight calls will include Male, Maldives; Colombo, Sri Lanka; Singapore, Singapore; Hanoi (Ha Long Bay), Vietnam; Shanghai, China; Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City), Vietnam; Seoul, South Korea; Kyoto (Kobe) and Tokyo, Japan. 2-night stays will include Yangon, Myanmar; Bangkok, Thailand; and Hong Kong, China. The voyage will also make visits to Manila, Philippines; Phuket, Thailand and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. Constellation of Islands – A 34-day sailing on the vessel Nautica from Singapore to Papeete, Tahiti. This voyage departs in December of 2023. Highlights will include overnight stops in Bali, Indonesia; and Bora Bora, French Polynesia plus visits to Papeete, Tahiti, French Polynesia; Darwin and Cairns in Australia; Suva, Fiji; and three days cruising the Coral Sea.

– A 34-day sailing on the vessel Nautica from Singapore to Papeete, Tahiti. This voyage departs in December of 2023. Highlights will include overnight stops in Bali, Indonesia; and Bora Bora, French Polynesia plus visits to Papeete, Tahiti, French Polynesia; Darwin and Cairns in Australia; Suva, Fiji; and three days cruising the Coral Sea. Empires of Asia – A 14-day sailing on Regatta, this itinerary will sail from Tokyo to Hong Kong in October of 2023. Highlights will include overnight calls in Kyoto (Kobe), Japan; Shanghai and Hong Kong, China; plus visits to Taipei and Kaohsiung, Taiwan; and Japanese ports including Kagoshima and Hiroshima.

Oceania Cruises, a Miami, Florida-based company, operates six cruise ships on global itineraries, with cruises lasting from 10 to 14 days, and even up to 195 days. The brand’s President and CEO, Bob Binder, is also a co-founder and vice-chairman. Oceania Cruises has been a subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, which also owns Norwegian Cruise Line and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, since September 2014.