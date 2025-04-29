Roundtrip Cruise From Miami Will Visit Hawaii, Bora Bora and Australia

If you ever wanted to visit Hawaii, Bora Bora, Australia or New Zealand but don’t want to get on a plane, there’s a new cruise from Miami, Florida that’s just for you.

This new 145-day cruise will sail roundtrip from Miami in 2027 departing on January 5 and returning to PortMiami, the Cruise Capital of the World, on May 30, 2027.

The cruise will take place on Seabourn Quest, an ultra-luxury cruise ship from Seabourn. The nearly five-month cruise will feature five overnight port visits and have two maiden calls for the cruise line.

The cruise will visit 67 ports in 19 countries and visit the French Polynesia, Bora Bora, Australia, New Zealand, the Galapagos Islands, and Hawaii. A map of the incredible journey can be seen below.

Overnight ports on the cruise are Sydney, Darwin, Papeete, Lima and Hobart.

Four immersive optional Seabourn Journeys are be offered, as well as signature Seabourn experiences and exclusive events.

The cruise ship will also visit Wallaroo, Australia and Whangarei, New Zealand, two ports where the cruise line has yet to visit.

Scenic cruising will take place off the dramatic Kimberly Coast and Fiordland National Park.

The ship will transit the Panama Canal not once, but twice during the epic 145-day cruise.

The following is included in all cruise fares for this amazing sailing:

Upgraded Stream Wi-Fi packages, powered by Starlink (two devices)

Included medical services package, valued at $1,000USD

Exclusive private dining experiences and sensational tasting menus

Expanded and enhanced Special Events, exclusive to full World Cruise guests

Up to $10,000USD Shipboard Credit per suite^

Included Round-trip Business or First-Class Air

Unlimited laundry, wet cleaning, and pressing on board

One-night pre-cruise hotel stay

Private car transfers door-to-door between home and airport

Gala Bon Voyage dinner: Stay tuned for details of this guest favorite event, transformed for 2027

Personal Valet luggage shipping service

50% Reduced Deposit at booking

Special President’s Event

Exclusive World Cruise pillow gifts

Mark Tamis, president of Seabourn, gave the following statement about this new cruise:

“We invite travelers to embark on our 2027 World Cruise and discover the most awe-inspiring and extraordinary destinations across Australia, New Zealand, Polynesia, and beyond.

“This voyage invites guests to explore and create lasting connections with both the extraordinary places we visit, and the people and cultures that bring them to life. Along the way, guests will enjoy Seabourn’s signature style of luxury travel at sea, elevated by the intuitive, personalized service delivered by our incredible onboard team.”

Guests who book the cruise on or before May 14, 2025 will receive Seabourn’s Early Booking Advantage (10% off).