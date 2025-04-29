Carnival Passengers Say They’ll Miss a Popular Lounge, Noticeably Absent on Upcoming Ships

Carnival Cruise Line is making some big changes with bigger ships set to debut over the next eight years. But some of these changes have certain loyal cruisers already feeling like they will miss a popular lounge for families.

While Carnival is emphasizing new ways to accommodate families, a popular venue on several existing ships – a lounge that’s a hit with families – is being phased out on upcoming fun ships.

A Family-Favorite: The Family Harbor Lounge

Family Harbor has been a hit with many families sailing on Carnival ships like Carnival Vista, Carnival Horizon, Carnival Panorama, Carnival Celebration, Carnival Mardi Gras, and Carnival Jubilee. These ships offer dedicated staterooms and suites near this special lounge, which provides a space cruising families have grown to love.

A recent discussion on the Reddit forum r/CarnivalCruiseFans showed how some cruisers are already missing this venue on future cruise ships.

One user expressed their disappointment about the change, and it’s easy to see why. For families, especially those with younger children, the lounge is just very convenient.

“If you dont have kids or your kids are grown, I dont expect you to care much for the Family Harbor lounge. Personally I am going to miss that place,” the user started.

“Waking up early with the kids and only have to walk down the hall to get breakfast was amazing. They also have an espresso machine where I can make all sorts of coffees that are much better than what they have at the buffet upstairs.

If we had an excursion it was even more helpful, because the excursions usually start early. We could get breakfast in 15 minutes and be off the ship and ready in no time.”

Imagine starting your day with a stress-free breakfast just steps from your stateroom. As the social media post pointed out, the lounge provides a quick and easy breakfast option, along with a decent espresso machine – a definite upgrade for parents needing that morning caffeine fix.

But the appeal of this family-friendly venue extends beyond breakfast. Throughout the day, it serves as a comfortable retreat for families. “Anytime we didn’t know what to do on the ship, we would swing by there and the kids would be entertained,” the post stated.

These lounges offer a selection of board games, family movies, and video games, providing a relaxed alternative to the often-crowded public areas.

What Cruisers Are Saying

Here are a couple more quotes from Reddit users that highlight the lounge’s appeal:

“The food is great and much much less busy than anywhere else. If you like coffee, tea or chocolate milk then it’s a must imo.”

“It was great to be able to get breakfast easily. Having chocolate milk and ice cream down the hall was good. Snacks were a hit. On the last cruise the kids hung out in there most of the time and made friends with other kids on the ship.”

Some cruisers even say the lounge has some of the best ice cream on the ship.

Casey Hogan, a frequent Carnival cruiser, told Cruise Fever that the chooses which Carnival ships to sail on based on whether or not they have a Family Harbor Lounge. He said:

“My wife and I have three-year-old twins, and after cruising with them twice on Dream-class ships, booking a Family Harbor stateroom on the Carnival Jubilee was an absolute game changer. Having the Family Harbor Lounge just down the hall was incredibly convenient—grabbing a quick drink or snack for the kids without trekking up to the Lido Deck saved us time and energy. Mom and Dad may have even taken advantage of the ice cream machine a few times!

“Being able to enjoy a full breakfast in the lounge without the hassle of finding a table on the Lido Deck made our mornings smoother and let us jump into the day’s activities even faster. We sailed in January when most kids were back in school, yet the lounge was still well-used—teenagers played video games, families gathered for snacks, and others watched movies together.

“We will choose Excel- or Vista-class ships with Family Harbor rooms due to this. Having Camp Ocean and the lounge close to our room on Deck 4 made everything easier and highlighted what great ship design can do for families.”

The Future of Family Cruising with Carnival

However, Carnival’s “Innovation Itinerary,” which outlines the cruise line’s future plans, reveals a different direction that doesn’t include the popular lounge.

The upcoming Carnival Festivale (debuting in spring 2027 from Port Canaveral) and Carnival Tropicale (expected in spring 2028), both part of the Excel class, will not include it. This change is also expected to be in place for the future “Project Ace” class ships.

So, what’s replacing it? Carnival is focusing on two key areas:

More Interconnecting Rooms: Recognizing that many families value staying close together, Carnival is significantly increasing the number of interconnecting staterooms. Carnival Festivale, for example, will feature 1,000 such rooms.

Recognizing that many families value staying close together, Carnival is significantly increasing the number of interconnecting staterooms. Carnival Festivale, for example, will feature 1,000 such rooms. Enhanced Entertainment Zones: The cruise line is also investing in large-scale, multi-generational entertainment areas. Carnival Festivale will introduce “Sunsation Point,” a sprawling outdoor zone with the “Carnival Waterworks Ultra,” the largest water park in the fleet, and other attractions like mini-golf and sports courts.

While these new features promise plenty of fun for families, some cruisers say they will miss the unique convenience and relaxed atmosphere of the lounge that’s been so popular with families.

Family Harbor Fans Don’t Have to Say Goodbye

Of course, these lounges will still be available on the six ships mentioned above, so families that love these spaces can continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

The new changes coming to future Carnival ships may prove to be popular for families that still miss Family Harbor. But for loyal cruisers, changes to what they know and love are always a little disappointing at first.