Carnival Corporation Now Has 8 New Cruise Ships in the Pipeline

Carnival Corporation, the world’s largest cruise company with eight cruise lines, now has eight new cruise ships that are either under construction or on order that will debut from now through 2033.

This past week, Carnival Corporation announced a order for two more new ships that will have 2,100 cabins each. They will be multi-fuel-capable ships that will enter service in 2030 and 2032.

Here is a look at the eight new cruise ships that Carnival Corp. has in the pipeline over the next eight years.

Star Princess 2025

Carnival Festivale 2027

Carnival Tropicale 2028

Project Ace 1 2029

New Mid-size Class Ship 2030

Project Ace 2 2031

New Mid-size Class Ship 2032

Project Ace 3 2033

Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises’ second Sphere class ship, Star Princess, will debut this fall. The ship is currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.

Star Princess will debut on October 4, 2025 and set sail on an 11-night cruise from Barcelona to Italy, France, Spain and Gibraltar.

After just two cruises in Europe, the ship will head to Ft. Lauderdale where the ship will be officially named and christened on November 6. Star Princess will offer cruises to the Caribbean during the winter season.

In the spring of 2026, the ship will reposition to the West Coast and spend the summer sailing to Alaska from Seattle.

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line currently has five more new ships on order, two more Excel class and three newbuilds from Project Ace. Carnival is currently has more cruise ships in their fleet than any other cruise line at 29.

This past week, Carnival announced that the names of the two Excel class ships will be Carnival Festivale and Carnival Tropicale debuting in 2027 and 2028.

Carnival Festivale will homeport at Port Canaveral offering week-long cruises to the Caribbean with a port stop at Celebration Key.

The biggest news about these two ships is that they will not have the BOLT roller coaster on the top deck.

Instead, Carnival is building a massive waterpark called Sunsation Point that will even be open at night on several days of the cruise.

Carnival Cruise Line also has their largest cruise ships ever on order. Project Ace is three 230,000 gross ton ships that will carry up to 8,000 guests at a time.

The ships will debut in 2029, 2031 and 2033. Carnival has yet to give many details on these new ships as they are still four, six and eight years away.

AIDA Cruises

Just this past week, Carnival Corporation announced an order for two new mid-size class ships for AIDA that will have 2,100 cabins each. AIDA is the most popular cruise line in Germany.

The ships will be run on a variety of fuel types, including low- and no-carbon bio and synthetic fuels when available at scale.

These two new ships will enter service in 2030 and 2032 giving AIDA a fleet of 13 cruise ships.

Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO, Fincantieri, gave the following statement about the two new ships for AIDA:

“We are honored that our long-standing partner Carnival Corporation has selected Fincantieri to build ships for AIDA Cruises for the first time in our history. This milestone confirms our ability to serve the entire Carnival Corporation portfolio, while ensuring long-term term visibility for our shipyards.

“These new ships will embody the most advanced technologies for sustainability and efficiency, further strengthening Fincantieri’s and Carnival Corporation’s roles as leaders in cruise industry innovation.”

The cruise line said that they will give more details on these new ships in the future. The order is contingent on financing, which is expected to be completed later this year.