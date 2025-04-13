NCL’s Private Island Is Getting Upgraded With a Heated Pool & More

shore excursions
By Ben Souza
Norwegian Cruise Line’s private island in The Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay, is receiving renovations that include a previously announced pier and a new massive swimming pool with swim-up bar.

NCL's new pool at Great Stirrup Cay

NCL announced new enhancements today that will be added to Great Stirrup Cay. They include a heated pool, Beach Club, tram service, welcome center, and new areas for families.

All of the new experiences being added to Great Stirrup Cay will open by late 2025. Norwegian said that they are adding more relaxation, more family activities and more ways to vacation on their island.

The tram service will provide an effortless way to get around the island.

pier at Great Stirrup Cay
A pier that can hold two ships at once will open later this year on Great Stirrup Cay.

The new Vibe Beach Club will be an adults-only outdoor lounge with private cabanas, loungers and other amenities.

Horizon Park, a new recreational area that recently debuted on Norwegian Breakaway and Norwegian Bliss, will have lawn style games and a place for the family to make memories together on the island.

A family splash zone with water fountains and features for children is also being added.

There will also be a relaxation area with hammocks and Tiki-inspired amenities.

Norwegian said there are more amenities and experiences that they are adding to Great Stirrup Cay that they will announce in the future.

Great Stirrup Cay pool
Guests will be able to use their drink package at the heated pool on Great Stirrup Cay.

David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line, gave the following statement about Great Stirrup Cay:

“In addition, we are unveiling that Great Stirrup Cay is getting even greater with MORE to do! Later this year we will launch new experiences for our guests to enjoy on this already incredible private island.

And now with our newest ship, Norwegian Aqua, entering into the market with voyages to the Caribbean and the Bahamas, it is the perfect time to start planning your next warm-weather vacation.”

