Two New Cruise Ships Christened in Miami This Past Week

Two new cruise ships, MSC World America and Norwegian Aqua, were christened this past week at PortMiami, the Cruise Capital of the World.

MSC World America

MSC World America was christened by Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore in a ceremony that took place on April 9, 2025. Barrymore was joined by Orlando Bloom, who co-stars with her in MSC’s media campaign that launched during the Super Bowl.

MSC World America is the largest non-Royal Caribbean cruise ship sailing in the U.S. at just over 216,000 gross tons. The arrival of the ship coincided with the opening of the world’s largest cruise terminal that was built by MSC Cruises.

Drew Barrymore, actress and host of the Drew Barrymore Show, gave the following statement just before the naming of the ship:

“It’s such an honor to be MSC World America’s Godmother, and I can’t wait to cut that ribbon tonight and wish the ship smooth seas and good fortune for years to come. I’ve had a lifelong passion for travel, which has always fueled my soul and left me with the most awesome memories.

“Millions of people will create their own memories aboard this beautiful ship as time goes by, and I know they’ll have a blast experiencing everything MSC World America has to offer.”

MSC World America is sailing week-long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Miami. All cruises will visit the cruise line’s marine reserve in The Bahamas, Ocean Cay.

Norwegian Aqua

Norwegian Aqua was officially named and christened on Sunday by godfather Eric Stonestreet. The ceremony took place at Terminal B in Miami, NCL’s LEED Gold Certified terminal.

The christening event concluded with the ceremonial bottle break across the cruise ship’s hull, which was initiated by Stonestreet and signifies good fortune and safe travels for all who sail aboard for the life of Norwegian Aqua.

Eric Stonestreet, two-time Emmy® Award-winning actor, gave the following statement:

“As a new cruiser who has a deep passion for travel, it is absolutely spectacular to see the amazing features and experiences that travelers and their families can enjoy aboard Norwegian Aqua, including the world’s first hybrid roller coaster and waterslide, the Aqua Slidecoaster!”

“The team at Norwegian Cruise Line, onboard and ashore, are the very best of the best, and I am honored to serve as the godfather of the beautiful Norwegian Aqua. As part of the NCL family, I can’t wait for guests to ‘Experience More at Sea’ with NCL and create unforgettable memories with their families as I look forward to doing with mine as well!”

After a couple of sailings from Miami, Norwegian Aqua will head to Port Canaveral for seven-night cruises to the Caribbean.

In the fall, the ship will reposition to New York for a series of cruises to Bermuda before heading back to Miami. Once in Miami, Norwegian Aqua will sail seven night cruises to the Eastern Caribbean for the winter 2025-26 season.