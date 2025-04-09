First Look at the World’s Largest Cruise Terminal That Just Opened in Miami

The world’s largest cruise ship terminal is officially open in Miami, MSC Cruises’ new Terminal AA/AAA. Here are some pictures of the new terminal as Cruise Fever is checking it out today.

The new terminal will serve as the home for MSC Cruises’ newest and largest ship in the U.S., MSC World America. The ship is the largest non-Royal Caribbean cruise ship sailing in the U.S.

It is the first in the industry to implement a complete biometric journey with digital identity. This helps create a seamless embarkation experience for cruisers.

The 492,678 square foot terminal can process up to 36,000 passengers per day and is the first in the world to be able to accommodate three ships at the same time.

The terminal has a new parking garage that has room for 2,400+ vehicles.

Cruise ships from both MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys will use the new terminal.