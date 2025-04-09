shore excursions
First Look at the World’s Largest Cruise Terminal That Just Opened in Miami

By Ben Souza
Cruise NewsMSC Cruises

The world’s largest cruise ship terminal is officially open in Miami, MSC Cruises’ new Terminal AA/AAA.  Here are some pictures of the new terminal as Cruise Fever is checking it out today.

MSC Terminal Miami
MSC World America at Terminal AA/AAA at Port Miami. Photo: Cruise Fever

The new terminal will serve as the home for MSC Cruises’ newest and largest ship in the U.S., MSC World America. The ship is the largest non-Royal Caribbean cruise ship sailing in the U.S.

MSC crusie terminal PortMiami
The MSC Miami Cruise Terminal, designed by Arquitectonica and built by Fincantieri Infrastructure, has a daily capacity of 36,000 passengers.

It is the first in the industry to implement a complete biometric journey with digital identity. This helps create a seamless embarkation experience for cruisers.

Facial recognition biometric scanners at MSC terminal in Miami
Facial recognition technology used for a very fast and seamless boarding process. Prior to gangway access, the terminal utilizes 22 biometric E-gates to complete the embarkation process.

MSC terminal at PortMiami with biometric scanners

The 492,678 square foot terminal can process up to 36,000 passengers per day and is the first in the world to be able to accommodate three ships at the same time.

Check-in desk at MSC cruise terminal
Check-in desk at the new MSC cruise terminal
Fish tank screen in MSC cruise terminal
The massive fish tank screen made to look like an aquarium.
Security at MSC cruise terminal
The fully automated system loads 27,000 pieces of luggage daily.
MSC cruise terminal in MIAMII
The new MSC Cruises terminal in PortMiami really is massive. With an area of 492,678 square feet, the facility can accommodate three ships at once.

waiting area in MSC cruise terminal with chairs

The terminal has a new parking garage that has room for 2,400+ vehicles.

Cruise ships from both MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys will use the new terminal.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
