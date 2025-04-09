Carnival Begins Construction on Their Newest Ship, Coming in 2027

shore excursions
By J. Souza
It was just a few days ago that the world learned the names of two new Excel-class ships set to join the Carnival fleet in the coming years.  Today, it was announced that construction has already begun on one of those ships.

Steel cutting ceremony for Carnival Festivale
Steel cutting ceremony for Carnival Festivale. Photo credit: Carnival Cruise Line

The first piece of steel for Carnival Festivale was cut on Tuesday at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, officially kicking off the construction process.

The traditional steel cutting ceremony marks the very first stage in the long shipbuilding process.  So, now we can say that the next Excel-class ship is officially being built.

Carnival Festivale will be the fourth in Carnival’s popular Excel-class of ships and will be powered by cleaner-burning Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). The ship will boast an impressive 180,000 gross tons and accommodate up to 6,400 guests at max capacity.

“The steel being cut for our next new ship is music to my ears, which is in tune with many of the themed experiences Carnival Festivale will bring to our guests,” stated Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “From the music-themed zones to expansive new water park we’ve planned for this ship, she will continue the tradition of infusing innovative new features into our fleet. Each of her three sister ships is a great success and we are excited to once again partner with Meyer Werft as we continue to build upon the revolutionary Excel platform.”

Sunsation Point at night

As revealed earlier this week in a huge release of news, a key highlight of Carnival Festivale will be its two unique music-themed zones spanning Decks 6, 7, and 8. One zone will focus on the creative process of music with cutting-edge media and interactive experiences, while the other, located on Deck 8, will incorporate the energy of live outdoor performances.

And then there’s the big change of Sunsation Point, a brand-new outdoor zone stretching across the top three decks.   Notably missing, will be the cruise line’s iconic BOLT rollercoaster that is present on the previous Excel ships.

The centerpiece of this area will be Carnival Waterworks Ultra, which will be the cruise line’s largest water park at sea. This water park will feature six slides, including four brand new designs with two family raft rides, alongside two splash pads and dedicated baby splash areas.

Beyond the water park, Sunsation Point will also offer a treehouse-inspired elevated adventure trail, a sports court, a ropes course, a miniature golf area, and themed arcade spaces.

And in a very different kind of experience for water parks at sea, Sunsation Point will also host evening events with extended water park hours, meaning it will be open at night.

Carnival Festivale is scheduled to sail from Port Canaveral, Florida, joining its sister ship Mardi Gras which will offer shorter 3- and 4-night sailings.

Carnival Cruise Line has indicated that further details regarding itineraries and reservation information will be announced soon, so we’ll make sure our Cruise Fever readers know about that as soon as we do.

Jon is the co-founder of Cruise Fever and has been on 50+ cruises since his first in 2009. As an editor, 15-year writer on the cruise industry, and avid cruise enthusiast he has sailed with at least 10 cruise lines and is always looking for a great cruise deal. Jon lives in North Carolina and can be reached at [email protected].
