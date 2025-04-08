Viking Adding Two Hydrogen Powered Cruise Ships Built By Fincantieri

Viking announced two new hydrogen powered cruise ships at Seatrade Cruise Global today that will debut in 2026 and 2027.

When the ships run on hydrogen power, it will allow them to operate at zero emissions. The first ship, Viking Libra, is currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona, Italy. The cruise ship will debut in late 2026.

A second hydrogen powered ship, Viking Astrea, which is also under construction will debut in 2027.

Both ships will be 54,300 gross tons in size and carry 998 guests in 499 staterooms. The propulsion system will be based partially on liquefied hydrogen and fuel cells. The ships will be capable of running at zero emissions and access some of the most remote environmentally sensitive areas of the globe.

Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking, gave the following statement:

“From the outset, we have designed our river and ocean ships thoughtfully to reduce their fuel consumption, and we are very proud the Viking Libra and the Viking Astrea will be even more environmentally friendly.

“Viking made the principled decision to invest in hydrogen, which offers a true zero-emission solution. We look forward to welcoming the world’s first hydrogen-powered cruise ship to our fleet in 2026.”

Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri, added:

“With the Viking Libra, we are not only delivering the world’s first cruise ship powered by hydrogen stored on board, but we are also reinforcing our commitment to shaping the future of sustainable maritime transportation.

“Furthermore, we are thrilled about Viking’s decision to expand its fleet with the order of two additional ships, which reaffirms the strength of our partnership, and the trust placed in our expertise. This new order is a testament to our shared vision for a more sustainable cruise industry, as together we continue to set new standards for innovation and responsible shipbuilding.”