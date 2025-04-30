MSC Cruises Expanding Activities for Families on Their Ships

MSC Cruises announced plans to expand activities for families on their cruise ships this summer beginning in June 2025.

These new activities on MSC cruise ships will offer something for everyone, from toddlers to teens to parents.

MSC Cruises is a family cruise line and offers the following five kids clubs:

Baby Club Chicco (six months – 2 years)

Miniclub Lego (3-6 years old)

Juniors Club Lego (7-11 years old)

Young Club (12-14 years old)

Teens Club (15-17 years old)

Here is a look at the new activities being rolled out by MSC Cruises for families.

LEGO Family Game Show

The LEGO Family Game show launched on the cruise line’s newest ship in Miami, MSC World America, and will roll out across the fleet in June.

This interactive game show allows parents and kids to compete together in a creative challenge using LEGO bricks.

LEGO Family Parade

The lively LEGO Family Parade features seven LEGO mascots and will be on the following seven ships: MSC World America, MSC World Europa, MSC Virtuosa, MSC Bellissima, MSC Seashore, MSC Seascape, and MSC Meraviglia.

MSC Originals

MSC Cruises is introducing a new “DOREMIX Family Disco” on all of their ships by June 2025. This family friendly dance party will feature an exclusive MSC Cruises soundtrack where Doremi will serve as the DJ and dance judge.

The cruise line is also rolling out two new game shows, BOXES and MSC BOOM.

Guinness World Records

MSC Cruises is expanding their partnership with Guinness World Records with new activities for adults and children. It will be available on 16 cruise ships by this summer.

In addition to these new activities, MSC Cruises is adding new experiences for teens that include Teens-Club editions of the Silent Disco, Golden Party and Quiz O’clock.

A new event for parents, Golden Party & Quizzes will roll out on all MSC cruise ships and feature 75 original Trivia Quizzes.

Matteo Mancini, MSC Cruises’ Family Entertainment Development Director gave the following statement:

“With MSC Cruises being a family-owned company, we know what it takes to keep the whole family happy on vacation with our multiple-award-winning ‘Doremiland’ kids and family program, tailored entertainment activities and facilities, original game shows, amusement, cinema and waterparks for the youngest of guests through to teens.

“This summer, we are taking it to the next level, combining technology with engaging activities to create truly memorable experiences. Guests can look forward to more interactive game shows, more sports, more parties, and a fresh take on teen entertainment. No matter where our guests sail, endless fun awaits.”