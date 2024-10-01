NCL Ditching á la Carte Pricing at Specialty Restaurants

Norwegian Cruise Line announced several changes today that include better all-inclusive options and all of their specialty restaurants are going back to a flat cover charge.

Starting on January 1, 2025, NCL’s Free at Sea will become More at Sea and offer more value an ever before.

Guests sailing on cruises seven days or longer will receive more nights for specialty dining. They will also be able to enjoy more appetizers and desserts with up to three of each included at each sitting.

All guests in the stateroom will also receive a dedicated login for 150 minutes of Starlink WiFi each.

More At Sea will also feature an expanded offering of guest-favorite amenities to enjoy. This includes an extensive variety of globally sourced and recognized premium beverage brands across every spirit category, such as Grey Goose vodka, Casamigos Tequila, Woodford Reserve bourbon whiskey and more.

Still included in the package will be a $50 credit per shore excursion for the first guest, free airfare for the second guest as well as third and fourth guests sail free on select cruises.

In addition, specialty dining on Norwegian cruise ships will move from á la carte pricing to a flat cover charge for cruises that depart on or after January 1, 2025. The cruise line said that they are making this change due to feedback from guests.

David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line, gave the following statement about these changes:

“This has been one of the most exciting journeys we’ve been on at NCL – always looking to further and genuinely understand what our guests value most during their cruise.

“We have invested a lot of time listening to our guests and our travel partners…and we’ve found that what they want is to see more, do more and enjoy more when they vacation with us. They also want to do so with ease and simplicity, which is why today we are excited to announce the evolution of our signature ‘Free at Sea’ package to the all-new and elevated ‘More At Sea’ package. I

“It will deliver a best-in-class upgraded experience with more variety, choice and value to enhance the guest vacation, including more premium beverage options to choose from, more opportunities to experience our specialty dining restaurants, more connectivity with Starlink’s high-speed Wi-Fi, and so much MORE!”