Cruise Line Changes 2 Long Cruises, Cancels Some Segments

A cruise line has decided to change the itineraries on two world cruises in 2026 which also results in them canceling some segments of them.

Cunard Line, one of nine cruise lines from Carnival Corporation, is modifying their two world cruises in 2026 on Queen Mary 2 and Queen Anne.

The changes are being made after consulting with global security experts and government authorities due to the ongoing situation in the Red Sea and surrounding area.

Instead of calling at Dubai on April 10, 2026, Queen Mary 2 will now sail around the west coast of Africa via Port Louis, Mauritius, and Cape Town. This will allow the ship to bypass the Red Sea and a transit of the Suez Canal.

The ship’s itinerary remains as scheduled up until Port Kelang, Malaysia on March 29, 2026.

Queen Anne will depart as scheduled from Southampton on January 11, 2026. Instead of sailing through the Suez Canal to Dubai, the ship’s new route will sail around the west coast of Africa to Cape Town. The vessel will then sail as planned to Asia and Australia.

Queen Anne will return from Australia via the South Pacific and America with a transit through the Panama Canal, before crossing the Atlantic and arriving back into Southampton as scheduled on April 30, 2026.

Several segments of the world cruises were canceled due to the itinerary changes.

Guests who were booked on one of the canceled segments will receive a full refund within 14 days.

World Cruises are often broken up into smaller segments for guests who don’t want to sail on the entire voyage.