Celebrity Cruises Announces Their Longest Cruise Ever

Celebrity Cruises has announced more than 600 new cruises for 2026-2027 and including the longest voyage in their history.

These cruises will visit all seven continents, over 70 countries and 280 ports. A highlight will be a 110 day cruise that will visit 55 destinations in 15 countries.

The 110 day cruise on Celebrity Solstice will be the cruise line’s longest cruise ever. The cruise will depart in September 2026 and end in December. It will visit Alaska, Fiji, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and Hong Kong, China and more.

Other cruises announced by Celebrity include Celebrity Xcel’s inaugural season in Europe in 2026.

Celebrity Silhouette will sail Celebrity’s longest season in Iceland including a cruise during the solar eclipse.

Celebrity Beyond will sail year-round to the Caribbean from Miami and Ft. Lauderdale.

Celebrity Millennium will offer cruises from a brand new terminal in Narita, Japan offering close access to Tokyo.

Celebrity Equinox is returning to South America visiting Patagonia and Antarctica.

The cruise line will have eight ships sailing in Europe including three Edge class vessels (Celebrity Xcel, Celebrity Ascent, and Celebrity Apex). They will visit over 100 destinations with 59 overnight stays.

Nine Celebrity ships will visit the Caribbean and offer cruises from four different homeports in Florida. They are Miami, Tamp, Ft. Lauderdale and Port Canaveral.

Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Solstice and Celebrity Summit will offer cruises to Alaska from Seattle, Vancouver and Seward.

Here is when these newly announced cruises from Celebrity will open for bookings:

October 1, 2024: Northern Europe, Alaska, Australia, Bermuda, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Iceland and Japan

November 5, 2024: Mediterranean and South America

November 19, 2024: Caribbean and Canals

December 10, 2024: Winter 2027 Asia and the Grand Voyage

On Sale Spring 2025: Galapagos 2027

Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises, gave the following statement:

“Our 2026-2027 season offers exciting new and expanded experiences for Celebrity guests to indulge their sense of curiosity across all regions of the world. Edge Series ships continue to sail our four key regions, including the European debut of Celebrity Xcel which will offer guests exciting new vacation experiences in the region.

“Our guests’ love of back-to-back sailings inspired the 110-night Grand Voyage which traverses 55 destinations across 15 countries with no repeated ports to provide an unrivaled elevated journey.”