MSC Cruises Will Resume Sailings in the Baltic This Summer

Ben Souza
MSC Cruises has announced that they will be resuming sailings in the Baltic in July when MSC Seaview departs on week long cruises from Germany.

The cruise ship will homeport in Kiel until September and offer seven night voyages – all to include protected shore excursions – to Visby on Sweden’s largest island of Gotland, the port of Nynashamn for Swedish capital city Stockholm, and Estonia’s capital Tallinn, before returning to the northern Germany port.

The cruises on MSC Seaview will be available for guests of all ages from the Schengen area in Europe, plus residents of Croatia, Romania and Bulgaria.

Gianni Onorato, CEO, MSC Cruises, said: “We are looking forward to the resumption of our cruises from Germany, an incredibly important market for us, and provide our guests with an enjoyable, relaxing and safe cruise holiday on MSC Seaview, one of our most innovative ships.

“Visiting destinations and going ashore is an integral aspect of a cruise holiday and it is now possible with our Baltic Sea cruises from Germany thanks to the general relaxation of health measures locally, as well as much of Europe, and the confirmed opening of the ports and destinations MSC Seaview will call.

“We’re delighted that this brand-new itinerary will provide our guests with some outstanding destinations to visit ashore where they can safely discover the beauty of the Baltics with the same high health and safety standards as those on board MSC Seaview, as well as all of our ships.”

MSC Seaview will comply with the cruise line’s industry-leading health and safety protocol that was developed last year with input from international health experts, including MSC Cruises’ ‘COVID-19 Blue-Ribbon Expert Group’, and in close cooperation with health, safety and transport authorities throughout Europe.

Measures include universal testing at embarkation and mid-cruise, weekly testing of crew, social distancing, the wearing of masks in public areas and protected shore excursions. Details of the current health and safety protocol are here.

MSC Cruises will closely monitor the situation ashore at all the destinations MSC Seaview will call and the itinerary may see the possible addition of new ports.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
