MSC Cruises Will Name New Ship MSC Seascape

MSC Cruises has announced that MSC Seascape will be the name of their second Seaside EVO ship that will debut in late 2022.



The name was announced during the ship’s keel laying ceremony at the Fincantieri’s shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy. The keel laying and coin ceremony mark an official start of construction on a new cruise ship when the blocks start to be assembled.

The milestone ceremony was a private event attended in person by MSC Cruises’ Executive Chairman Pierfrancesco Vago and Finacantieri’s CEO Giuseppe Bono, plus members of the ship owner’s and shipyard’s management and project teams for MSC Seascape and was held in full compliance with the current health regulations.

MSC Seascape, like her sister ship MSC Seashore, is an evolution of the already ground-breaking Seaside class. The Seaside EVO ships are enhanced and extended with a variety of brand-new features, spaces and experiences for guests.

Sponsored Links



MSC Seascape is designed to connect guests with the sea through the cruise ship’s innovative design features, including 13,000 m2 (≈139,930 sq. ft.) of outdoor space. Scheduled to enter service in November 2022 the 169,400 GT ship will be able to accommodate 5,877 guests.

As with her sister ship, 65 percent of MSC Seascape’s public spaces have been re-imagined, enhancing the guest experience and offering guests different venues and locations to connect with the sea:

2,270 staterooms with 12 different types of cabins and suites with balconies including coveted aft suits

11 dining venues, 19 bars and lounges with plenty of options for dining and drinking al fresco

Six swimming pools including a stunning aft infinity pool with incredible ocean views

The MSC Yacht Club will be the largest and most luxurious in MSC Cruises’ fleet, with almost 3,000 m2 (≈32,291 sq. ft.) of space with sweeping ocean views from the foredecks of the ship

An expansive 1,772 ft. waterfront promenade close to the water

A spectacular glass-floored Bridge of Sighs at deck 16 with a unique vantage point of the ocean

MSC Seascape is one of three vessels currently under construction as part of the cruise line’s continued long-term growth plans.