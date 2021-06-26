Cruise Line Pushes Back Test Cruise and Restart Date

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has postponed their test cruise and restart date after one of their crew members tested positive for COVID-19.



After confirming a crew member tested positive onboard, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line immediately implemented CDC COVID-19 protocols. This included identifying and testing all close contacts of the crew member.

Any crew member who tested positive, as per CDC Technical Instructions for Mitigation of COVID-19 Among Cruise Ship Crew, was placed in quarantine if asymptomatic and isolation if symptomatic. All CDC guidelines for the ending of quarantine and isolation will be followed.

Out of an abundance of caution, and to ensure the safety and wellness of all guests and crew, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has postponed its simulated sailing to July 8 instead of on June 28.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has also delayed its commercial restart to July 10 that was originally scheduled for July 2.