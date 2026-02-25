MSC Cruises Sends Ship to Dry Dock Ahead of Its First Ever Alaska Season

After a busy season sailing all over Europe, MSC Poesia entered dry dock at the Palumbo Shipyard in Malta last week. This multi-week dry dock will give the MSC Cruises ship its biggest overhaul yet.

MSC Yacht Club

One of the biggest transformations to take place on the 18-year-old Musica-class ship will be the introduction of MSC Yacht Club, MSC’s “ship within a ship” concept for a more luxury cruising experience.

The project will add 63 new suites in five different categories, including the Royal Suite which has a hot tub, an 840 sq. ft. balcony, and room for six passengers.

To make room for the new Yacht Club, MSC is reconfiguring existing cabins on decks 12, 14, and 15.

There will also be a Top Sail Lounge and dedicated sundeck with a pool.

Some New Amenities and Venues Being Added

The ship is also getting several new venues available to all passengers:

A classic American-style steakhouse. Kaito Sushi Bar: A reimagined space for authentic Japanese cuisine.

A new venue for sports fans with snacks and interactive games. MSC Aurea Spa: The existing spa is being completely redesigned to include an ocean-view sauna, salt rooms, and steam rooms.

The 2026 Schedule for MSC Poesia

After the ship is out of dry dock in early April, MSC Poesia will sail to PortMiami before giving guests an 18-day Panama Canal cruise to Seattle for the start of its first ever Alaska season.

April 6, 2026: Departs Civitavecchia (Rome) for a 17-night Transatlantic crossing to Miami.

Departs Civitavecchia (Rome) for a 17-night Transatlantic crossing to Miami. April 23, 2026: Departs PortMiami for an 18-night voyage through the Panama Canal to Seattle.

Departs PortMiami for an 18-night voyage through the Panama Canal to Seattle. May 11, 2026: Launches its inaugural Alaska season with 7-night roundtrip cruises from Seattle.

Launches its inaugural Alaska season with 7-night roundtrip cruises from Seattle. Winter 2026-27: Repositions back to Miami for Caribbean and Central American itineraries.

MSC Poesia is actually the first MSC Cruises ship I ever sailed on, so I’m excited to see the transformation after dry dock.